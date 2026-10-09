The Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Treatment Market Size In The 7MM Was More Than USD 750 Million In 2025 And It Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.6% By 2036

MENAFN - GetNews) The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial market report delivers important insights into ongoing research on Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 08, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036” report delivers an in-depth understanding of NTM Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the NTM Infections market trends in the United States.

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Key Takeaways from the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Market Report



On October 08, 2026 – MicuRx Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MRX-5, paving the way for a Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating the investigational therapy in patients with Mycobacterium abscessus pulmonary disease, a difficult-to-treat form of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infection.

In August 2026, researchers from the National Tuberculosis Institute and collaborating Indian medical centers evaluated a multiplex real-time PCR assay for the simultaneous detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, NTM, and drug resistance.

In 2025, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections in the 7MM was around 400,000. Among the 7MM countries, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, contributing approximately 125,000 cases.

According to DelveInsight analysis, more than 40,000 males and 80,000 females were affected with NTM infections in the US in 2025, depicting a clear gender disparity due to hormonal factors.

M. avium remains the most prevalent causative species across EU4 and the UK, accounting for approximately 70,000 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025. In comparison, M. abscessus represents a smaller yet clinically significant proportion, with more than 17,000 diagnosed prevalent cases, while other NTM species collectively contribute around 120,000 cases.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, moderate NTM infections constituted the largest proportion of diagnosed cases across EU4 and the UK in 2025, with approximately 115,000 cases, followed by mild (70,000) and severe (26,000) cases.

Pulmonary NTM infections accounted for the majority of diagnosed prevalent cases in Japan in 2025, with approximately 60,000 cases, compared with approximately 6,500 cases of extrapulmonary NTM infections.

In 2025, Japan reported approximately 8,000 refractory cases of NTM infections. The growing burden of refractory disease is largely attributable to the prolonged duration and complexity of NTM treatment, where extended multidrug regimens are frequently associated with treatment discontinuation, adverse events, and incomplete microbiological clearance.

The leading Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Companies such as Insmed, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Vast Therapeutics, BioVersys, AN2 Therapeutics and others. Promising Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Therapies such as SPR720, Molgramostim, Thiolanox (Nitric Oxide), NUZYRA (omadacycline), CYT 107, and others.

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Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Overview

NTM infections are diseases caused by bacteria in the genus Mycobacterium, excluding those that cause Tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis complex) or leprosy/Hansen's disease (M. leprae). The main risk factors for NTM infection include pre-existing lung disease, reduced ciliary function, heterozygosity for mutations in the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane conductance Regulator (CFTR) gene, breaches in the skin or soft tissues, and immunodeficiency. Environmental factors, such as water sources and reservoirs, and NTM growth characteristics under different climatic conditions also contribute to risk.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Species-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Treated Cases Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Refractory Cases

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Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Approved Therapies

Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension (ARIKAYCE): Insmed

ARIKAYCE is the first FDA-approved therapy indicated for the treatment of MAC lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. ARIKAYCE is a novel, inhaled, once-daily formulation of amikacin, an established antibiotic historically administered intravenously and associated with severe toxicity to hearing, balance, and kidney function.

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Pipeline Analysis

Omadacycline (NUZYRA): Paratek Pharmaceuticals

NUZYRA, developed by Paratek Pharmaceuticals, is a novel antibiotic currently in Phase II of clinical development for the treatment of NTM pulmonary disease M. abscessus complex (MABc). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including gram-positive, gram-negative, atypical, and other drug-resistant strains

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Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Market Outlook

Treatment practices remain heterogeneous in NTM infections despite established ATS/ERS/ESCMID/IDSA guidelines, with considerable geographic variation in physician testing, treatment initiation, and access to specialized mycobacteriology laboratories. Current management of NTM-PD relies on prolonged multidrug antibiotic regimens regimens selected according to infecting species, antimicrobial susceptibility, disease severity, and treatment tolerance administered for at least 12 months after sputum culture conversion, often resulting in treatment durations exceeding 18 months. These complex regimens are associated with substantial pill burden, frequent adverse events, and poor treatment adherence, contributing to low culture conversion rates, high recurrence, and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

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Scope of the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Companies- Insmed, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Vast Therapeutics, BioVersys, AN2 Therapeutics and others

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Therapies- SPR720, Molgramostim, Thiolanox (Nitric Oxide), NUZYRA (omadacycline), CYT 107, and others

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Therapeutic Assessment: Nontuberculous Mycobacterial current marketed and Nontuberculous Mycobacterial emerging therapies

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Market Dynamics: Nontuberculous Mycobacterial market drivers and Nontuberculous Mycobacterial market barriers Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

Key InsightsReport IntroductionNTM Infection Market Overview at a GlanceNontuberculous Mycobacterial Epidemiology and Market Forecast MethodologyNontuberculous Mycobacterial Executive SummaryKey EventsNontuberculous Mycobacterial Disease Background and OverviewNontuberculous Mycobacterial Patient JourneyNontuberculous Mycobacterial Epidemiology and Patient PopulationNontuberculous Mycobacterial Marketed DrugsNontuberculous Mycobacterial Emerging DrugsNontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections: Market AnalysisKey Opinion Leaders' ViewsNontuberculous Mycobacterial SWOT AnalysisNontuberculous Mycobacterial Unmet NeedsNontuberculous Mycobacterial Market Access and ReimbursementAppendixDelveInsight CapabilitiesDisclaimerAbout DelveInsight

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