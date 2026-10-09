Iga Nephropathy Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The IgA Nephropathy clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 25+ pipeline IgA Nephropathy drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 08, 2026, DelveInsight's“ IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the IgA Nephropathy pipeline landscape. It covers the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report



On October 02, 2026- Vera Therapeutics announced that the final efficacy analysis of the Phase III ORIGIN 3 trial of TRUTAKNA (atacicept-vymj) in IgA nephropathy will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at ASN Kidney Week 2026.

In September, 2026- Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Roche announced positive interim Phase III IMAgINATION results for sefaxersen in IgA nephropathy, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in proteinuria versus placebo at 37 weeks.

In September, 2026- Genentech (Roche) reported positive interim Phase III data showing that sefaxersen significantly reduced proteinuria in adults with IgA nephropathy. The study met its primary endpoint, with no new safety signals identified.

In September, 2026 – Climb Bio reported early clinical results for CLYM116, an investigational IgA nephropathy treatment. A single dose reduced harmful IgA levels by approximately 60–75% and strongly suppressed APRIL, supporting further clinical development.

DelveInsight's IgA Nephropathy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for IgA Nephropathy treatment.

The leading IgA Nephropathy Companies such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Ltd., Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd., Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ADARx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen, Suzhou Rigerna Therapeutics, Wuxi BioCity Biopharmaceutics Co., Ltd., Transcenta Holding, Climb Bio, Chengdu Suncadia Medicine Co., Ltd., Purespring Therapeutics and others. Promising IgA Nephropathy Therapies such as LNP023, Blisibimod, HR19042 Capsules, Telitacicept, Intravenous Rituximab, Nefecon, BION-1301, Atrasentan, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in IgA Nephropathy? @ IgA Nephropathy Clinical Trials Assessment

The IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the IgA Nephropathy.

IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA nephropathy (IgAN), or Berger's disease, is the most common primary glomerular disease that can progress to end stage renal failure (ESRD). Because of the critical interaction between an intrinsic antigen (galactose-deficient IgA1) and circulating anti-glycan antibodies, IgA nephropathy can be considered an autoimmune disease. IgA is an antibody-a protein made by the immune system to protect the body from foreign substances such as bacteria or viruses. This condition most often occurs in Caucasian and Asian males. It usually appears when people are in their teens to late 30s but can occur at any age. Many cases resolve over time. However, in a subset of patients, the disease may not resolve and thus can lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) after 20-25 years. Rarely the condition can progress much more rapidly leading to renal failure within a few years, if not treated.

IgA Nephropathy Emerging Drugs Profile

Zigakibart (BION-1301): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Zigakibart is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds the cytokine A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL, also known as TNFSF13). APRIL is a critical factor in immunoglobulin (Ig) A nephropathy pathogenesis. By targeting APRIL, zigakibart interferes with B-cell differentiation and the survival of Gd-IgA1–producing plasma cells, thereby leading to decreased Gd-IgA1 levels and consequently reducing immune complex formation, thus exhibiting disease-modifying potential in IgAN. Novartis Pharmaceuticals is currently investigating Zigakibart in Phase III clinical trials for IgA Nephropathy.

BHV-1400: Biohaven, Ltd.

BHV-1400 is a potential first-in-class Gd-IgA1 TRAP degrader, rationally designed to leverage the body's natural hepatic clearance mechanisms to selectively target and remove Gd-IgA1, the underlying cause of the IgA nephropathy and IgA vasculitis. BHV-1400 spares IgG, IgA, IgE, and IgM to preserve patient immune protection against bacteria, viruses and parasites. Currently, according to the company's pipeline the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy.

TST 008: Transcenta Holding

TST 008 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody combining MASP2 antibody with another molecule blocking B-cell activation and/or differentiation. It act as Immunogenetic modulators. It acts by targeting both the lectin complement pathway and B-cell regulation pathway. TST008 binds to Mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP2). By blocking MASP2, TST008 inhibits the lectin pathway of the complement cascade, which is involved in driving inflammatory processes in autoimmune diseases. The molecule is fused with a truncated transmembrane activator and calcium modulator ligand interactor (TACI) protein. This TACI component allows the antibody to bind to ligands such as BAFF (B-cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand). The drug is being evaluated in preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy.

If you're tracking ongoing IgA Nephropathy Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ IgA Nephropathy Treatment Drugs

The IgA Nephropathy Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for IgA Nephropathy Treatment.

IgA Nephropathy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

IgA Nephropathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the IgA Nephropathy market.

IgA Nephropathy Companies

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Ltd., Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd., Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ADARx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen, Suzhou Rigerna Therapeutics, Wuxi BioCity Biopharmaceutics Co., Ltd., Transcenta Holding, Climb Bio, Chengdu Suncadia Medicine Co., Ltd., Purespring Therapeutics and others.

IgA Nephropathy Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

IgA Nephropathy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report covers it all @ IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

IgA Nephropathy Companies- Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Ltd., Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd., Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ADARx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen, Suzhou Rigerna Therapeutics, Wuxi BioCity Biopharmaceutics Co., Ltd., Transcenta Holding, Climb Bio, Chengdu Suncadia Medicine Co., Ltd., Purespring Therapeutics and others.

IgA Nephropathy Therapies- LNP023, Blisibimod, HR19042 Capsules, Telitacicept, Intravenous Rituximab, Nefecon, BION-1301, Atrasentan, and others.

IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the IgA Nephropathy Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ IgA Nephropathy Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryIgA Nephropathy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentIgA Nephropathy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Zigakibart (BION-1301): Novartis PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)BHV-1400: Biohaven, Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)TST 008: Transcenta HoldingDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsProduct Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsIgA Nephropathy Key CompaniesIgA Nephropathy Key ProductsIgA Nephropathy- Unmet NeedsIgA Nephropathy- Market Drivers and BarriersIgA Nephropathy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionIgA Nephropathy Analyst ViewsIgA Nephropathy Key CompaniesAppendix

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