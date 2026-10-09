Sjogren's Syndrome Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Sjogren's Syndrome clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 18+ pipeline Sjogren's Syndrome drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 08, 2026 - DelveInsight's“ Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Sjogren's Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Sjogren's Syndrome pipeline drugs profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Sjogren's Syndrome pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Report



On October 08, 2026 – Argenx announced that it will discontinue the Phase III UNITY study of efgartigimod SC (VYVGART HYTRULO) in adults with moderate-to-severe Sjögren's disease after an interim analysis indicated that the study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint. No new safety signals were identified.

On October 07, 2026 – Artiva Biotherapeutics reported Phase IIa data for AlloNK (AB-101) combined with rituximab in Sjögren's disease. Among 11 treated patients, the therapy was associated with improvements in disease symptoms and increased salivary flow at six months, although controlled studies are needed to confirm the findings.

In September, 2026 – Amgen announced positive topline Phase III OASIZ 301 results for dazodalibep in moderate-to-severe systemic Sjögren's disease. The study met its primary endpoint, showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in systemic disease activity at Week 48, with improvements observed as early as Week 4.

In September, 2026 – Artiva Biotherapeutics announced that updated clinical data for AlloNK (AB-101) combined with rituximab would be presented at the 17th International Symposium on Sjögren's Disease, highlighting responses observed in 11 patients with Sjögren's disease

DelveInsight's Sjogren's Syndrome pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Sjogren's Syndrome treatment.

The leading Sjogren's Syndrome Companies such as Novartis, Horizon Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Rise Therapeutics, Resolve Therapeutics, Dompe Farmaceutici, Amgen, and others. Promising Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Therapies such as Baricitinib, Hydroxychloroquine, HZN-1116, Nipocalimab, RSLV-132, Lanraplenib, Filgotinib and others.

Stay ahead with the most recent Sjögren's Disease Pipeline Outlook Report@ Sjogren's Syndrome Treatment Drugs

Sjögren's Disease Overview

Sjogren's syndrome (SS) is a chronic autoimmune disease with a specific predisposition for causing inflammation of the exocrine glands, predominantly the salivary and lacrimal glands, including the nose, upper respiratory tract, and oropharynx. In SS, the immune system inappropriately attacks various cells, leading to activation of the various pathways, and resulting in inflammation. The main consequence of this inflammation is the development of sicca symptoms due to damage to the salivary and tear glands, such as dryness of the mucosal surfaces, principally in the mouth and eyes. If cytokines, chemokines and autoantibodies are expressed by the epithelium of the exocrine glands: Increased levels of cytokines, chemokine, and autoantibodies expressed by the epithelium of the exocrine glands (such as the salivary and lacrimal glands) lead to chronic inflammation and the eventual loss of their physiological functions.

Sjogren's syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

VAY736: Novartis

VAY736 (ianalumab) is a novel, intravenous, defucosylated, human IgG1/κ monoclonal antibody that targets the human B cell-activating factor (BAFF) of the TNF family. The BAFF receptor is predominantly expressed on B cells and is critically involved in B cell maturation, activation, and survival. VAY736 targets the BAFF receptor and competitively inhibits BAFF binding to BAFF-R, thereby blocking BAFF-R-mediated signaling in B cells. It is also engineered to effectively eliminate B cells from circulation in vivo by antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). The ADCC activity of ianalumab is greatly enhanced by eliminating fucose residues from the carbohydrate moiety attached to the Fc part of the antibody. The molecule is being developed by Novartis in partnership with MorphoSys as an antibody-based therapy. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Sjögren's Syndrome (SS).

AMG 329: Amgen

AMG 329 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the function of the FLT3-ligand, thereby reducing both conventional and plasmacytoid dendritic cells. The drug is currently in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of Sjögren's Syndrome.

R-2487: Rise Therapeutics

R-2487 is a targeted oral immune therapy that has the ability to induce T regulatory cell populations. R-2487 has a unique mechanism of action by which it can engage specific immune pathways that regulate tolerance and reset T regulatory deficiencies to reduce specific inflammatory cytokines that contribute to autoimmune disease. This mechanism is particularly important in the context of treating autoimmune disease. The drug is currently in Phase I clinical studies for the treatment of Sjögren's Syndrome.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline @ New Sjogren's Syndrome Drugs

The Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Sjogren's Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Sjogren's Syndrome Treatment.

Sjogren's Syndrome Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Sjogren's Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Sjogren's Syndrome market

Sjogren's Syndrome Companies

Novartis, Horizon Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Rise Therapeutics, Resolve Therapeutics, Dompe Farmaceutici, Amgen, and others.

Learn about new Sjögren's Disease Drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Sjogren's Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers

Sjogren's syndrome Pipeline Report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Sjögren's Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Sjogren's Syndrome Companies- Novartis, Horizon Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Rise Therapeutics, Resolve Therapeutics, Dompe Farmaceutici, Amgen, and others.

Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Therapies- Baricitinib, Hydroxychloroquine, HZN-1116, Nipocalimab, RSLV-132, Lanraplenib, Filgotinib and others.

Sjogren's Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Sjogren's Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Sjogren's Syndrome Therapies and clinical trials @ Sjogren's Syndrome Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummarySjogren's syndrome: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSjogren's syndrome– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)VAY736: NovartisMid Stage Products (Phase II)AMG 329: AmgenEarly Stage Products (Phase I)R-2487: Rise TherapeuticsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsSjogren's syndrome Key CompaniesSjogren's syndrome Key ProductsSjogren's syndrome- Unmet NeedsSjogren's syndrome- Market Drivers and BarriersSjogren's syndrome- Future Perspectives and ConclusionSjogren's syndrome Analyst ViewsSjogren's syndrome Key CompaniesAppendix

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