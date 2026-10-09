Polycythemia Vera Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 20+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Polycythemia Vera clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 20+ pipeline Polycythemia Vera Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 08, 2026 - DelveInsight's “Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Polycythemia Vera pipeline landscape. It covers the Polycythemia Vera pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Polycythemia Vera therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report



On October 07, 2026 – Ropeginterferon alfa-2b: A systematic review and meta-analysis presented at the 2026 SOHO Annual Meeting found that ropeginterferon alfa-2b improved complete hematologic response, partial molecular response, and JAK2 V617F allele burden compared with phlebotomy alone in PV. However, it did not show a statistically significant advantage over hydroxyurea.

On October 03, 2026 – Givinostat:- The Canadian clinical-trial registry was updated for a Phase III GIV-IN PV study evaluating givinostat versus hydroxyurea in JAK2V617F-positive high-risk PV patientsk

In September, 2026 – Takeda/Rusfertide: The updated NCCN guidelines included rusfertide (Mimrylo) as a Category 1 treatment option for both low- and high-risk PV. Rusfertide is currently the only therapy recommended as a Category 1 option across both risk groups. CancerNetwork

In September, 2026 – Disc Medicine presented initial Phase II RESTORE-PV results for DISC-3405, showing increased hepcidin, lower serum iron, controlled hematocrit, reduced phlebotomy requirements, and improved symptoms in PV patients. Among 13 patients completing 26 weeks, mean phlebotomy events decreased from 4.0 to 0.6. Disc Medicine Inc.

DelveInsight's Polycythemia Vera Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Polycythemia Vera treatment.

The leading Polycythemia Vera Companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., Prelude Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Silence Therapeutics plc, Incyte Corporation, Hangzhou GluBio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ajax Therapeutics, Inc., Syntara and others. Promising Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Therapies such as Rusfertide, Givinostat, Hydroxyurea, Bomedemstat, PTG-300, SLN124, Ruxolitinib, P1101 (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft), AOP2014 and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Polycythemia Vera Treatment Drugs

Polycythemia Vera Overview

Polycythemia Vera is a myeloproliferative neoplastic disorder involving uncontrolled red blood cell production resulting in elevated red blood cell (RBC) mass. There is often a concurrent stimulation of myeloid and megakaryocytic lineages, leading to increased white blood cell and platelet production. The current understanding of pathophysiology involves increased sensitivity to growth factors due to an abnormal hematopoietic cell clone. Signs and symptoms, including headache, dizziness, claudication, thrombosis, are a consequence of increased blood viscosity.

Polycythemia Vera Emerging Drugs

Bomedemstat: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Bomedemstat (MK-3543) is an investigational small molecule, irreversible LSD1 inhibitor being developed by Merck. LSD1 regulates the proliferation of hematopoietic stem cells, playing an essential role in cell differentiation and maturation. Bomedemstat is being evaluated in a wide range of MPNs, including ET, MF and PV. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.

Flonoltinib: Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd

Flonoltinib, an orally bioavailable dual inhibitor of both Janus-associated kinase 2 (JAK2) and of FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 with potential anti-inflammatory, immunomodulating and antineoplastic activities. Upon oral administration, flonoltinib targets, binds to and inhibits the activity of both JAK2 and FLT3. This prevents the activation of the JAK/signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) signaling pathway and the activation of STAT3 and STAT5 as well as FLT3-mediated signaling. This may lead to an induction of apoptosis and a decrease in proliferation of tumor cells in which JAK2 and FLT3 are overexpressed. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.

PRT12396: Prelude Therapeutics

PRT12396 is an oral, highly selective, allosteric inhibitor of the mutant JAK2V617F protein, specifically targeting the JH2 (pseudokinase) domain. Developed by Prelude Therapeutics for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), this agent is designed to selectively inhibit cells carrying the mutation while sparing wild-type JAK2, which is expected to improve tolerability and reduce mutant allele burden. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.

The Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Polycythemia Vera Treatment.

Polycythemia Vera Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Polycythemia Vera Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Polycythemia Vera market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline @ New Polycythemia Vera Drugs

Polycythemia Vera Companies

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., Prelude Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Silence Therapeutics plc, Incyte Corporation, Hangzhou GluBio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ajax Therapeutics, Inc., Syntara and others.

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Polycythemia Vera Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Polycythemia Vera Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Polycythemia Vera Companies- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., Prelude Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Silence Therapeutics plc, Incyte Corporation, Hangzhou GluBio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ajax Therapeutics, Inc., Syntara and others.

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Therapies- Rusfertide, Givinostat, Hydroxyurea, Bomedemstat, PTG-300, SLN124, Ruxolitinib, P1101 (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft), AOP2014 and others.

Polycythemia Vera Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Polycythemia Vera Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPolycythemia Vera: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPolycythemia Vera– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Bomedemstat: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLCDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Flonoltinib: Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., LtdDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)PRT12396: Prelude TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPolycythemia Vera Key CompaniesPolycythemia Vera Key ProductsPolycythemia Vera- Unmet NeedsPolycythemia Vera- Market Drivers and BarriersPolycythemia Vera- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPolycythemia Vera Analyst ViewsPolycythemia Vera Key CompaniesAppendix

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