SC Coastal Pools Serves As Hole Sponsor At The 14Th Annual ECCO Charity Golf Tournament At Bulls Bay Golf Club

MENAFN - GetNews) SC Coastal Pools, a CPO-certified pool service company in Mount Pleasant, served as a hole sponsor at East Cooper Community Outreach's sold-out 14th annual charity golf tournament held October 6, 2026, at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina.

Mount Pleasant, SC - October 8, 2026 - SC Coastal Pools, LLC, a licensed and insured pool maintenance company headquartered at 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, served as a hole sponsor at the 14th Annual ECCO Charity Golf Tournament. East Cooper Community Outreach, known as ECCO, held the sold-out tournament on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina. Nucor Steel Berkeley served as the presenting sponsor of the 14th Annual ECCO Charity Golf Tournament.

About the 14th annual ECCO charity golf tournament

East Cooper Community Outreach organized the 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to raise funds for its assistance, guidance and resource programs serving individuals and families in the East Cooper area of Charleston County. The 14th Annual ECCO Charity Golf Tournament sold out all available foursomes prior to the October 6 event date. The tournament brought together local businesses, community leaders and supporters at Bulls Bay Golf Club for a day of golf in support of ECCO's mission.

SC Coastal Pools participated as a hole sponsor, joining other Charleston-area businesses committed to supporting ECCO's community programs. Hole sponsorships at the ECCO Charity Golf Tournament provide on-course signage at a designated hole and are part of a tiered sponsorship structure that begins at $250.

About East Cooper Community Outreach

East Cooper Community Outreach is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 as an emergency relief effort following Hurricane Hugo's impact on the South Carolina Lowcountry. ECCO is headquartered at 1145 Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. ECCO's stated mission is to provide assistance, guidance and resources to help neighbors navigate through life's challenges. ECCO allocates 86 percent of every donated dollar directly to programs and the neighbors it serves, according to its most recent audit.

ECCO provides food assistance, clothing, household furnishings, financial assistance, dental services, medical services and prescription assistance to qualified individuals and families living or working east of the Cooper River. ECCO also offers financial literacy classes, computer skills training, job readiness workshops, personal coaching and an asset development program. ECCO serves residents across 10 zip codes in the East Cooper area of Charleston County, South Carolina.

SC Coastal Pools' commitment to the Charleston Lowcountry community

"ECCO has served this community since 1989, and their work touches families across Mount Pleasant and the entire East Cooper area," said Jessica Venezia, owner of SC Coastal Pools. "Sponsoring a hole at the charity golf tournament is one way SC Coastal Pools can give back to the same neighborhoods where our customers and technicians live and work."

SC Coastal Pools is owned and operated by Jessica Venezia, a Certified Pool Operator who founded the company in 2017. SC Coastal Pools holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has earned more than 70 five-star reviews on Google. Every technician employed by SC Coastal Pools holds a Certified Pool Operator credential issued through the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance.

Service area and contact

SC Coastal Pools provides weekly pool maintenance, pool cleaning, equipment repair, seasonal opening and closing, spa and hot tub service and pre-purchase pool inspections. SC Coastal Pools' service area includes Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Kiawah Island, Isle of Palms, Daniel Island, Sullivan's Island, Seabrook Island, Johns Island, James Island, West Ashley, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson and surrounding communities in the Charleston Lowcountry tri-county area.

Pool owners in the Charleston Lowcountry can request a free quote by visiting the SC Coastal Pools website at sccoastalpools or by calling (843) 806-7838. The SC Coastal Pools service area can be viewed at rel="nofollow" href="" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow" goo/Rzah5RhZwM1PXfbm. Additional information about East Cooper Community Outreach is available at eccocharleston.

Contact Information: SC Coastal Pools, LLC 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Phone: (843) 806-7838 Email:... Website: sccoastalpools