VOA Worldwide Joins GNEX 2027 As Bronze Sponsor

MENAFN - GetNews) Global travel membership brings together technology, personalized service, preferred travel access and complete Travel Portfolio ManagementTM at the 17th annual Growth Networking Experience at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, May 18–20, 2027

Orlando, Fla. - October 8, 2026 - Perspective Group today announced VOA Worldwide as a Bronze Sponsor of GNEX 2027, taking place May 18–20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The sponsorship brings VOA's expertise in Travel Portfolio Management to a conference connecting senior leaders and decision-makers across travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital, vacation rentals and loyalty.

Celebrating its 17th year and 17th event, GNEX-the Growth Networking Experience-puts business relationships at the center of its conference format. Combining executive-level content with structured introductions, dedicated networking and shared social experiences, GNEX gives attendees opportunities to meet potential partners, exchange ideas and develop business opportunities across connected industries.

VOA Worldwide's focus on helping members make better use of their travel assets aligns with that audience. The company specializes in Travel Portfolio Management, helping members organize, optimize and maximize their travel assets through personalized support, global travel access and rewards optimization. Its services bring together hotels, resorts, cruises, flights, loyalty rewards, vacation ownership and other travel benefits within a connected portfolio, supported by dedicated travel advisors.

With access to travel experiences across more than 160 countries, VOA has built its model around helping members get greater value from the travel benefits and assets they already have. That approach adds a relevant perspective to GNEX's conversations around member experience, loyalty and long-term customer value.

VOA Worldwide also has an established connection to the GNEX community. The company has previously been recognized through the GNEX Vacation Industry Awards, including Best Consumer Product in 2024 and 2025 and Best Overall Company in 2025.

“We're delighted to welcome VOA Worldwide as a Bronze Sponsor of GNEX 2027,” said Paul Mattimoe, President & CEO of Perspective Group.“VOA has continued to bring a fresh approach to the member experience and travel portfolio management, and their support of GNEX reflects the kind of innovation and industry engagement we want represented at the conference. We look forward to having their team join us in Las Vegas.”

“GNEX has consistently created an environment where meaningful conversations become lasting industry relationships,” said Jonathan Stoker, Founder and CEO of VOA Worldwide.“We believe the future of travel and vacation ownership will be shaped by companies that combine technology, education and proactive human service. We are proud to support GNEX 2027 and look forward to sharing how Travel Portfolio Management can help members better understand, organize and maximize the value of everything they already own.”

Stoker added,“VOA Worldwide is no longer simply supporting the experience after the sale. We have built a complete travel membership that provides access, technology, education, portfolio management and personalized service throughout the member's journey. Our goal is to create a relationship members can depend on year after year.”

GNEX 2027 returns to Encore, which previously hosted the conference in 2022. The three-day event will feature executive keynotes, leadership discussions, interactive educational sessions, networking experiences and the GNEX Awards. Its networking-first approach creates space for attendees to connect beyond the sessions and continue conversations throughout the event.

VOA Worldwide joins a growing group of companies supporting GNEX 2027. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses seeking visibility and engagement with the conference's senior-level audience.

For more information about VOA Worldwide, visit voaworldwide.

To register for GNEX 2027, visit gnexconference/register/.For sponsorship opportunities, visit gnexconference/sponsorship/.

About VOA Worldwide

VOA Worldwide is a global Travel Portfolio Management company helping members organize, optimize and maximize the value of their travel assets and benefits. Through one connected membership experience, VOA brings together vacation ownership, hotels and resorts, cruises, flights, loyalty programs, credit-card rewards, world tours and travel experiences. Members receive personalized guidance, preferred travel access, mobile travel portfolio management and proactive year-round concierge support VOA membership dashboard provides a centralized destination for benefits, travel opportunities, portfolio-management requests, member updates and ongoing support access across 160 countries, VOA Worldwide also works with vacation ownership companies, hospitality organizations, financial institutions, loyalty programs and other strategic partners seeking to strengthen member engagement, retention and long-term customer value. Learn more at voaworldwide.

About GNEX Conference

Now in its 17th year, GNEX-the Growth Networking Experience-is an executive conference produced by Perspective Group, connecting senior leaders across travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related sectors. Its networking-first format combines executive insights, structured introductions and shared experiences to help attendees build relationships, identify strategic partnerships and develop new business opportunities. GNEX 2027 marks the conference's 17th event, taking place May 18–20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Learn more at gnexconference