John Pyne Named 2026 Real Estate Industry Icon By Washingtonian Magazine

MENAFN - GetNews)"John Pyne, EVP and Regional Manager at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, recognized as a 2026 Washingtonian Real Estate Industry Icon."Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group EVP and Regional Manager John Pyne was named a 2026 Washingtonian Real Estate Industry Icon, one of 22 honorees and one of three mortgage professionals selected. Washingtonian also named him a Best Mortgage Professional and Elite Producer. Pyne and The Pyne Team serve Northern Virginia and the Washington metro area, as well as homebuyers across several East Coast states.

McLean, Va. - October 8, 2026 - Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, a mortgage lender with an office in McLean, Virginia, announced that John Pyne, EVP and Regional Manager, has been named a 2026 Real Estate Industry Icon by Washingtonian Magazine. Pyne is one of 22 real estate professionals recognized in the feature and one of only three mortgage professionals selected. The magazine also named him a 2026 Best Mortgage Professional and Elite Producer.

Pyne's Experience profile has 326 reviews, with 97% rated five stars. His Google profile has a 5.0-star rating across 58 reviews. Customers have described their experience this way:

“The experience was even better than we expected. We were coming into the process with a need to move quickly through the financing process, and John and team exceeded expectations, moving far faster than we could have hoped for from the start.”

“Communication was consistent and clear, and we always felt informed and supported throughout. Our transaction was a long journey and often stressful, with a lot of uncertainty, so having a reliable and trustworthy financing team made a huge difference and truly took a weight off our shoulders.”

Pyne has more than 20 years of experience in mortgage banking and has funded more than $1 billion in loans, according to Washingtonian's feature. He has earned repeated recognition from leading mortgage industry publications over his career, including being named a Top 1% Mortgage Originator in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine, a Top Originator by Scotsman Guide, and a Top Producer by National Mortgage News.

In his Washingtonian feature, Pyne explains how a mortgage should support a client's broader financial goals, from managing cash flow and debt to evaluating loan options. He also points to seller concessions and temporary rate buydowns as opportunities buyers can consider in today's market. As he puts it,“The mortgage isn't the product. The financial strategy is.”

Pyne and The Pyne Team help homebuyers and homeowners throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington metropolitan area with home purchases and refinances, including fully underwritten pre-approvals, fast closings, and loan strategies tailored to clients' financial goals.

Quote from John Pyne:“I'm honored to be included among Washingtonian's 2026 Real Estate Industry Icons. What I value most about this work is the relationships, the problem solving and the opportunity to help clients make informed decisions and achieve their homeownership goals. I'm grateful to my clients, partners, and teammates for their trust and support, and excited for what's ahead.”

About The Pyne Team at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

The Pyne Team, led by John Pyne, EVP and Regional Manager, operates from Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group's McLean, Virginia office and provides mortgage lending services to homebuyers and homeowners. John Pyne, NMLS #396073, is licensed in Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Carolina and Georgia #396073.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, LLC NMLS #72043 (nmlsconsumeraccess) is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

Learn more at thepyneteam or contact John at 703-855-5158 or ....