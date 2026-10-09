Evisas Expands Digital Visa Assistance For U.S. Travelers To 29 Destinations

MENAFN - GetNews) Upgraded web and mobile platform adds family applications, passport data extraction, eligibility checks and application tracking

eVisas, a private travel document and visa assistance service operated by TravelRox, Inc., today announced the expansion of its digital application service for U.S. passport holders to 29 international destinations.

The expanded coverage includes 28 generally available destinations and Taiwan as a conditionally available destination. Supported destinations include Australia, Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. Destination availability depends on the traveler's nationality, purpose of travel and applicable government eligibility requirements.

Originally launched in 2023, eVisas has continued developing its application platform to help travelers check visa requirements, prepare application information, upload documents and monitor their applications in one place. The expanded service is available through the eVisas website and mobile applications for iOS and Android.

“Visa applications can involve different forms, document standards and eligibility rules for every destination. Our objective is to give travelers a clearer process for checking their eligibility, preparing the required information and following the progress of their applications. The new platform also makes it easier for families and groups to manage several travelers in one place.” -- MJ Afsary, Chief Operating Officer at eVisas

New Platform Capabilities

Group and family applications: Travelers can manage applications for multiple family or group members through one account. Each traveler continues to receive an individual application and travel authorization, but the applications can be prepared and monitored together.

Passport scanning and data extraction: Applicants can scan or upload their passports so the platform can extract relevant passport information. Travelers can review and correct the extracted information before submission.

Guided application forms: Questions adapt according to the traveler's nationality, destination and selected travel document. Applicants must still provide all information required by the relevant government authority.

Visa eligibility checking: U.S. travelers can check whether a visa, eVisa, electronic travel authorization or other entry document may be required before beginning an application.

Application tracking and notifications: Travelers can monitor progress through their eVisas account and mobile application, with notifications as an application moves through preparation, document review, submission and decision stages.

Standard and expedited service options: Standard, priority and expedited packages are available for selected destinations. Availability and estimated processing times vary, and government processing times and decisions remain outside the control of eVisas.

Assistance for U.S. Travelers

The service currently supports eligible U.S. passport holders traveling to 29 destinations. Taiwan is available only when the traveler meets additional eligibility conditions. Because entry requirements can change, travelers should confirm the latest rules before making nonrefundable arrangements. The complete list for U.S. travelers is available on eVisas.

Independent Visa Assistance Service

eVisas is a private, optional visa and travel document assistance service. It is not a government agency and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any government or immigration authority. Travelers may apply directly through the relevant official government website and pay the applicable government fee without using eVisas.

Separate eVisas service fees cover eligibility guidance, application preparation, document review, submission assistance, tracking and customer support. Visa and travel authorization decisions are made solely by the applicable government authority. Approval and government processing times cannot be guaranteed.

About eVisas

Founded in 2016, TravelRox, Inc. has provided eVisa assistance through destination-specific websites. TravelRox launched eVisas in 2023 as a consolidated digital visa advisory and application assistance platform. The service helps travelers prepare and manage applications for electronic visas, electronic travel authorizations and other travel documents.

The platform provides guided applications, passport data extraction, document review, group and family application management, application tracking and customer support. More information is available at .