Collins ADU Builders Highlights The ADU Features Portland Homeowners Are Prioritizing In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Collins ADU Builders is highlighting the ADU features Portland homeowners are prioritizing in 2026 as property owners look for flexible ways to use existing residential space. Owner Jayden Collins points to efficient layouts, privacy, natural light, storage, adaptable rooms, energy-conscious planning, and thoughtful connections to the primary residence as key considerations shaping modern ADU projects.

Portland, OR - October 8, 2026 - Accessory dwelling units continue to give Portland homeowners new ways to think about residential space, whether the goal is creating independent living accommodations, providing room for family members, establishing a flexible guest area, or making more productive use of an existing property. Collins ADU Builders is highlighting the design features and planning priorities influencing local ADU projects in 2026.

Owned by Jayden Collins, Collins ADU Builders provides accessory dwelling unit construction and planning services in Portland and surrounding Oregon communities. The company specializes in ADU Design, Detached ADU, Attached ADU, and Home Additions, helping homeowners evaluate how additional living space can fit within the layout, character, and long-term needs of an existing property.

One of the strongest priorities in current ADU planning is efficient use of space. Because an accessory dwelling unit typically works within a more compact footprint than a primary residence, every part of the floor plan can influence how comfortable and practical the completed space feels.

“Homeowners are increasingly looking beyond simply adding square footage,” said Jayden Collins, owner of Collins ADU Builders.“They want spaces that feel intentional, comfortable, private, and useful over the long term. Good planning becomes especially important with an ADU because the layout needs to accomplish a lot within a relatively efficient footprint.”

Thoughtful ADU Design can begin by identifying who is likely to use the space and how those needs could change in the future. A unit intended initially for guests may later accommodate a family member, become a private workspace, or serve another household purpose. Flexible planning can help the space remain useful as circumstances evolve.

Open living areas are one way homeowners can make smaller footprints feel less restrictive. Combining kitchen, dining, and living functions where appropriate can reduce unnecessary circulation space while maintaining distinct areas for everyday activities.

At the same time, homeowners are placing greater emphasis on privacy. Window placement, entrances, outdoor areas, sound considerations, and the orientation of the ADU relative to the primary home can all affect how independently the two living spaces function.

These considerations can be particularly important when planning a Detached ADU. A separate backyard structure provides physical separation from the primary residence, but its position on the property can influence privacy, natural light, access, landscaping, and the relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Rather than treating the ADU as an isolated structure, homeowners can consider how pathways, entrances, windows, patios, and surrounding landscape features connect the new unit with the rest of the property.

Natural light is another priority that can have an outsized effect in a compact home. Thoughtfully positioned windows and glazed doors can help smaller rooms feel more open while reducing dependence on artificial lighting during the day. Window placement should also be balanced with privacy and the relationship to neighboring properties.

Storage is receiving similar attention. Built-in cabinetry, full-height storage, carefully planned closets, underused wall areas, and multipurpose furniture locations can help keep an ADU organized without sacrificing excessive floor area.

Kitchens in modern ADUs are also becoming more intentional. Even when compact, homeowners often want sufficient food preparation space, practical storage, appropriately sized appliances, and layouts that allow the kitchen to function as an everyday living space rather than an occasional kitchenette.

Bathrooms present another opportunity for efficient planning. Fixture placement, shower configuration, storage, lighting, ventilation, and clearances can all affect how comfortable a smaller bathroom feels. Making these decisions early can help coordinate plumbing and the overall floor plan.

For homeowners considering an Attached ADU, integration with the existing residence becomes a different type of design challenge. The new living area may share a wall or other structural relationship with the primary home while still requiring appropriate privacy, access, utilities, and separation between living spaces.

An attached configuration may work particularly well for certain properties where homeowners want additional living space without constructing a completely separate backyard building. The appropriate approach depends on the existing home, property configuration, intended use, and applicable project requirements.

Another priority in 2026 is adaptability. Homeowners are increasingly thinking about whether an ADU can continue serving the household as needs change. Features such as practical circulation, accessible entries, flexible rooms, adequate lighting, and convenient storage can contribute to longer-term usability.

Energy-conscious planning is also becoming part of the conversation. Insulation, windows, heating and cooling, lighting, appliances, and building orientation can all influence how efficiently a smaller dwelling operates. These elements are most effective when considered as part of the overall design rather than as unrelated upgrades.

Outdoor space can be important as well. Even a modest patio, pathway, small landscaped area, or defined entrance can help establish a sense of separation and identity for an accessory dwelling unit.

Not every homeowner needs a separate ADU. Depending on the property and the objective, Home Additions may provide another way to create additional bedrooms, living areas, offices, or other usable space while expanding the primary residence itself.

Determining which approach is appropriate begins with understanding the homeowner's objective. A household seeking a highly independent living environment may evaluate the property differently from one that primarily needs additional space connected directly to the existing home.

Collins ADU Builders recommends that Portland homeowners also consider practical infrastructure early in the planning process. Electrical service, plumbing, sewer connections, heating and cooling, site access, drainage, and the relationship between new and existing structures can all influence project design.

Local requirements are another important part of ADU planning. Property-specific conditions, permitting, setbacks, building requirements, utilities, and other considerations should be evaluated before homeowners become committed to a particular layout or structure.

Fall can provide a useful planning period for Portland property owners considering construction in the future. Homeowners can use the season to evaluate their property, establish project objectives, compare configurations, develop preliminary designs, and understand the practical requirements associated with creating additional living space.

The central trend Collins ADU Builders sees in 2026 is not a single architectural style or finish. Instead, homeowners are focusing on making limited square footage work harder through thoughtful layouts, flexible spaces, natural light, useful storage, privacy, and stronger connections between the ADU and the property as a whole.

For Portland homeowners, that planning can help transform an accessory dwelling unit from simply an additional structure into a functional extension of how the property serves the household.

Collins ADU Builders continues to help homeowners throughout Portland and surrounding communities evaluate accessory dwelling unit and residential expansion options based on property conditions, space requirements, and individual project goals.

Homeowners considering additional living space can contact Collins ADU Builders in Portland, Oregon to discuss ADU design, detached and attached ADUs, and home addition options.

About Collins ADU Builders

Collins ADU Builders is an accessory dwelling unit builder serving Portland, Oregon and surrounding communities. Owned by Jayden Collins, the company specializes in ADU design, detached ADUs, attached ADUs, and home additions, helping homeowners plan additional residential space around their properties and long-term needs.