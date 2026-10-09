Soft Tissue Injury Is The Culprit Of All Pain

MENAFN - GetNews)Emerson M. F. Jou MDBoard-Certified Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist Presents a New Understanding

HONOLULU, Hawaii - October 8, 2026 - This book is written for general readers as a handbook of pain to spread the good tidings that pain is a very simple matter and easy to cure. The issue of pain is outlined following three simple steps: (1) What is wrong? -muscle/fascia strain; (2) Where is it? -palpable tenderness/tightness; (3) How to fix it? -light touch.

There is a misconception among healthcare provi ders and the general public about the causes of back pain, pointing to bone spur, disc herniation, pinched nerve, sciatica, spinal stenosis or other abnormalities. Pain can only come from an injured tissue that has a pain sensation, yet there is no pain sensation in the spine; therefore, back pain is unrelated to the spine. We rely on nerves to perceive pain. The fact of feeling pain indicates the nerve to be intact, otherwise no pain in a pinched/damaged nerve. Pain can hardly be a nerve problem because they are mutually exclusive. In fact, the real culprit of acute or chronic back pain is soft tissue injury; i.e., muscle and/or fascia strain, not any conditions of the spine.

Soft tissue injury can be easily diagnosed through manual examination of the involved muscle/fascia by palpation of tenderness/tightness, testing for strength/motion, and observation of posture/gait. Other diagnostic tests (X-rays, MRI, EMG) are of no use.

Based on an accurate diagnosis that identifies the precise injured sites, those injuries must be resolved. Any treatment that does not untangle the strained tissue is ineffective, other than temporary partial relief of pain, including medication, injection, hot/cold application, electrotherapy, massage, and manipulation. Anything that irritates the injured site worsens the injury and should be avoided, such as strengthening, stretching, traction, forceful massage, and surgery. The only effective and cost-effective way to untangle the injured tissue is done internally by the body itself via light touch; i.e., Touch-and-Hold of The Precision Method. Touch precisely on the injured site initiates a physiological response of self-healing to release the strained tissue, and Hold sustains the release until reversing to normal. By using this method, the injury can quickly recover with no more pain. Any pain can be cured in a very short time without recurrence, regardless of whether new or old, mild or severe, tiny or large, body part or location. There is no risk or side effect. Costly tests, medications, injections, surgeries, as well as tools, devices, and machines, are not needed.

The same principles of diagnosis and treatment can be successfully applied to pain anywhere in the body, even extending to all (more than 200) pain-related conditions.

Soft tissue injury is the culprit of all pain. A diagnosis with no regard to soft tissue injury is deemed to be a misdiagnosis; a treatment with no regard to soft tissue injury is deemed to be ineffective.

In essence, we only need to manually look for the source of pain in soft tissue and simply apply light touch for a while to cure pain; all other diagnostic tests and treatment methods can be put by the wayside.

NO MORE PAIN All Pain Considered-A Breakthrough is available on Amazon.

To learn more, please visit , including the Forum.