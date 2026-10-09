Merlin Quantum Named Runner-Up In 2026 Global Industry Challenge, Highlighting Dubai's Growing Role In Quantum Technology

DUBAI, UAE - October 8, 2026 - Merlin Quantum, the quantum applications division of Merlin Digital, has been named Runner-Up (Second Place) in the Advanced Materials track of the 2026 Global Industry Challenge (GIC), recognising the Dubai-based team's work applying quantum computing to materials and molecular simulation.

The award was presented during Quantum World Congress 2026, held September 23–25 at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The 2026 Global Industry Challenge was hosted by Connected DMV, with the competition bringing together teams from around the world to develop solutions for industry-defined use cases using quantum computing and related technologies.

Recognition in the Advanced Materials Track

The Advanced Materials track was established by Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST). The challenge focused on applying the Generative Quantum Eigensolver (GQE) to materials informatics and exploring how quantum computing and generative AI could support the simulation and discovery of advanced materials.

The specific use case examined approaches for improving quantum simulation accuracy, generating molecular and structural candidates, and exploring complex materials design spaces. The challenge also highlighted applications involving advanced semiconductor materials, including materials relevant to extreme ultraviolet semiconductor manufacturing.

For Merlin Quantum, the Runner-Up recognition reflects its participation in a competition designed to move quantum computing from conceptual development toward practical testing against industry-defined problems.

Merlin Quantum's Work on Real Quantum Hardware

According to a public statement from Merlin-related team members, Merlin Quantum's submission included results generated on real quantum hardware rather than simulation alone, with runs reaching 143 qubits.

The team also stated that every reported result was checked against an exact classical reference, allowing the judges to re-run and verify the results. In addition, Merlin Quantum reported that the same computational engine was operated across nine quantum hardware platforms, supporting a hardware-agnostic approach to evaluating quantum applications.

The submission also included comparisons with classical computational approaches, including cases where classical methods continued to perform better. This approach reflects the team's focus on measuring quantum computing performance against established computational methods rather than assuming an advantage in every application.

Sharad Bachani Leads Merlin Quantum

The Merlin Quantum team is led by Sharad Bachani, CEO of Merlin Quantum and Merlin Digital.

The company is focused on practical applications of quantum computing, including materials simulation and other computational problems where quantum hardware can be tested against real-world requirements.

The recognition at the Global Industry Challenge adds to Merlin Quantum's participation in the international quantum technology ecosystem and its work from Dubai.

Continued Engagement in Dubai

Following the Global Industry Challenge recognition, Merlin Quantum participated in the Quantum Innovation Summit in Dubai from September 28–30, 2026, continuing its engagement with researchers, technology companies and organisations exploring quantum computing applications. The event followed the team's appearance at Quantum World Congress, where the GIC awards were presented.

The 2026 Global Industry Challenge included industry tracks covering Advanced Materials, Energy Infrastructure and Dynamic Systems Forecasting, with finalists given access to a range of quantum computing hardware and software platforms for applied execution.

For Merlin Quantum, being named Runner-Up in the Advanced Materials track represents a documented achievement in an international competition focused on applying quantum technologies to practical industry challenges.

About Merlin Quantum Technologies

Merlin Quantum is the quantum applications arm of Merlin Digital, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on practical applications of quantum computing, including materials simulation, optimisation and computational challenges across industry.