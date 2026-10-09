Queue Tech Announces Development Of Integrated Queue Management Ecosystem Connecting Physical Barriers, IQ Pods And Digital Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) UK crowd control provider expands beyond physical barriers to combine its barrier systems with connected hardware and digital queue management technology

London, United Kingdom - October 8, 2026 - Queue Tech, a UK-based provider of crowd control and queue management solutions, today announced the development of an integrated queue management ecosystem that connects its physical barrier systems with IQ Pods and a digital queue management platform. The initiative is intended to give organisations a single, connected system for managing customer flow, queues and the overall waiting experience.

Under the new approach, physical crowd control barriers serve as the foundation of the system. IQ Pods and the digital platform add a connected digital layer on top. Instead of operating as standalone products, barriers, intelligent hardware and software are being designed to function together as one queue management solution.

The ecosystem is being developed for high-footfall environments, including airports, retail stores, healthcare facilities, government buildings, financial institutions and major venues. In these settings, organisations typically need to manage both the physical movement of people and the wider waiting process.

"Crowd control has traditionally been about putting barriers in the right place. We believe the next generation should do much more," said Alex Williman, Representative of Queue Tech. "By bringing physical barriers, IQ Pods and our digital platform together, we're building an ecosystem that helps organisations manage the entire queue experience."

The development marks a shift in Queue Tech's role. The company is moving from supplier of crowd control barriers to provider of queue management technology. It aims to turn crowd control infrastructure, which has traditionally been passive, into one part of a connected, technology-enabled system that helps organisations understand and manage customer flow, rather than simply control queues.

"Physical barriers aren't disappearing. They're becoming part of something smarter," Williman added. "We're taking decades of experience in physical queue management and applying it to a new generation of technology. Queue Tech isn't just rethinking the barrier; we're rethinking the entire system around it."

More information about Queue Tech's Queue Management System is available at queue-management-system.

About Queue Tech

Queue Tech is a UK-based provider of crowd control and queue management solutions for businesses and public spaces. The company supplies stanchions, retractable belt barriers, wall-mounted barriers, safety barriers, rope and post systems, signage and digital queue management systems. It serves sectors including airports, retail, events, healthcare, hospitality, banking, government and education. Queue Tech is headquartered in London. More information is available at .