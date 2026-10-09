Bridging Rome And Sydney: Filmmaker Flaminia Romani Expands Global Footprint With New Project

MENAFN - GetNews)Continuing a strong momentum of international expansion, multi-hyphenate Australian-Italian filmmaker, director, and cinematographer Flaminia Romani is solidifying her presence in contemporary global cinema with new narrative developments on the horizon.

Known for her seamless command over both the technical and creative dimensions of filmmaking-spanning direction, cinematography, camera operation, screenwriting, and music supervision-Romani's work marries a rigorous European film education with a sharp, contemporary edge.

Following key industry milestones, Romani is actively channeling her distinct visual language into the pre-production development of her debut narrative feature film.

Designed as an atmospheric psychological thriller rooted in classic suspense, the upcoming feature reflects her ongoing exploration of deep human emotion and precise, purposeful camera movement. Her hands-on methodology-frequently utilizing high-end cinema optics and advanced camera packages-stems from a deeply tactile philosophy of craft.

“In an industry increasingly defined by technological change, Romani's approach is ultimately about keeping cinema human,” notes her recent creative release.“Cinematography is not just about seeing. It's about making the moment felt.”

As a member of prestigious bodies including the Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS), the Society of Camera Operators (SOC), and Full Membership with the Guild of Television Camera Professionals (MGTC), Romani continues to champion collaboration across borders, shaping compelling cinematic narratives spanning Australia, Europe, and beyond.

About Flaminia Romani

Flaminia Romani is an Australian-Italian filmmaker working across directing, cinematography, camera operation, writing and production. With a foundation in formal film education and professional experience spanning creative and technical aspects of filmmaking, she is developing a distinctive cinematic practice focused on visual storytelling, atmosphere, emotion and the evolving language of contemporary cinema.