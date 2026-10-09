MENAFN - GetNews) Builders, general contractors and remodelers work with Westport Glass & Mirror of Kansas City for custom shower door installation across Greater Kansas City, with each frameless enclosure measured, fabricated and installed to fit the specific opening on the jobsite.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - October 8, 2026 - Builders, general contractors and remodelers work with Westport Glass & Mirror of Kansas City for custom shower door installation across Greater Kansas Cit, with each frameless enclosure measured, fabricated and installed to fit the specific opening on the jobsite. The company operates from its shop at 625 Southwest Blvd. in Kansas City, Kansas, and handles new construction and remodel projects in both Kansas and Missouri.

The shower enclosure is one of the last pieces to go into a bathroom, so its timing depends on the trades ahead of it. The company coordinates with tile setters, plumbers and painters so the glass goes in after surfaces are finished and the hardware has solid backing. Scheduling changes are communicated to the jobsite team early, and crews keep an organized work area so other trades can keep moving.

"On a new home or a remodel, the shower glass goes in near the end, so the timing and the fit both have to be right," said Sean Dugan of Westport Glass & Mirror. "We keep the builder updated as the schedule moves, check every opening for plumb and level, and cut the glass to the room that was actually built."

On new construction, planning early helps settle door swing, return panel placement and curb details. Westport Glas fabricates enclosures to match project drawings and handles glass cutting and fabrication in-house. After an initial conversation about layout and finishes, a site visit confirms wall conditions and captures measurements for every panel. The panels are then cut, finished and prepped for the selected hinges and handles.

Layouts include inline, corner, neo-angle, curved and grid designs, with hinged or sliding doors. Semi-frameless options are available when a design needs a bit more structure. Every shower panel is tempered safety glass, which building codes require for enclosures. Low-iron glass adds clarity, and satin etch offers privacy without giving up light. Hardware comes in brushed nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, chrome and polished stainless steel, so the enclosure can be matched to the bathroom's other fixtures. For steam showers, enclosures are planned with the right clearances and seals.

On installation day, crews protect nearby surfaces, set the glass in sequence, adjust the water seals and check that each door moves smoothly. The finished shower leaves the tile, stone and lighting chosen for the room in clear view, and the space reads as open and connected.

The company provides custom frameless shower doors in Kansas Cit for builder projects and individual homeowners alike. Most custom frameless installations are completed within seven to 14 days of final measurement, and the glass itself is typically set in a few hours on installation day.

About Westport Glass & Mirror

Westport Glass & Mirror of Kansas City is a fourth-generation family-owned glass and mirror company founded in 1947. The company provides residential and commercial glass fabrication, installation and repair services across the greater Kansas City metropolitan area from its 625 Southwest Blvd. location in Kansas City, Kansas. Services include frameless shower doors, custom mirrors, glass railings, partitions, wine cellars, storefront glass and commercial glazing.