86 DEFEATTM Champions Honest Representation And Community Support For The Restaurant And Hospitality Workforce

MENAFN - GetNews)""Every person who has ever closed down a kitchen alone at midnight or smiled through their hundredth table knows exactly what this brand is about. We just finally gave it a name." - Nio DiPietrantonio, Founder"86 DEFEATTM continues to build momentum as an apparel brand that speaks directly to the experience of hospitality workers. Founded by Nio DiPietrantonio, the brand pairs authentic industry-rooted designs with visible advocacy for organizations supporting the people behind the scenes.

Portland, Maine - October 8, 2026 - 86 DEFEAT, the apparel brand built for cooks, servers, bartenders, baristas, dish crews, and the full spectrum of hospitality professionals, is deepening its commitment to honest representation and community support as it expands its presence across the industry. Founded by Nio DiPietrantonio, the brand has carved out a distinctive space by refusing to treat hospitality work as either a glamorous adventure or a thankless dead end.

The restaurant and hospitality industry occupies a peculiar cultural position. It is simultaneously one of the most visible and most invisible workforces in modern life. Millions of people interact with hospitality professionals every day, yet the reality of what those workers endure between the opening side work and the final mop-down rarely enters the public conversation in any meaningful way.

86 DEFEAT changes that conversation, one piece at a time. The brand's apparel is designed to be worn as a mark of identity by people who understand the language of the kitchen and the floor. The name itself - rooted in the industry term for removing something from availability - paired with "DEFEAT" creates a declaration that resonates on a personal level for anyone who has pushed through a shift that tested every limit they thought they had.

What distinguishes 86 DEFEAT from other brands that occasionally nod toward hospitality culture is its depth of understanding. This is not a brand that discovered restaurant aesthetics and decided to monetize them. It was built from within the experience, by someone who knows firsthand what the work demands and what the workers deserve.

DiPietrantonio has been deliberate in ensuring that the brand does not contribute to the romanticization of overwork. The hospitality industry has a long history of treating exhaustion as a badge of honor, and 86 DEFEAT intentionally pushes back against that narrative. The brand acknowledges the difficulty and the discipline required without suggesting that suffering in silence is something to aspire to.

This philosophy extends to the brand's active promotion of support resources. The 86 DEFEAT website features prominent links to The Burnt Chef Project, which works to improve the lives of professional kitchen workers around the world, and The CHOW Organization, which focuses on culinary hospitality outreach and the overall well-being of people in the field. By incorporating these resources into its platform, 86 DEFEAT makes a practical statement: the toughest thing a person can do is not endure alone but reach out when they need to.

The brand's growing social media community reflects the diversity of the hospitality workforce itself. Followers include veteran chefs with decades of experience, first-year servers learning the rhythm of a dining room, baristas navigating the morning rush, and dishwashers who keep every operation running from the back of the house. What unites them is recognition - they see their own story in the brand, unfiltered and unexaggerated.

As 86 DEFEAT looks ahead, its trajectory is guided by the same principle that launched it: the people who make service happen deserve to be seen, respected, and supported. The brand will continue to release new pieces while maintaining its focus on community, authenticity, and the quiet power of showing up to do hard work well.

About Us

The work nobody sees still counts.

86 DEFEAT is built around a simple standard: hospitality work is skilled labor-and it deserves to be treated that way.

A brand for restaurant and hospitality workers, made with resilience, real pride, and just enough dry humor to get through the shift.

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