Quicken Glass Launches Commercial Glass Railing Installation In Elizabeth

MENAFN - GetNews) Quicken Glass, a custom glass contractor with more than 20 years of experience serving northern and central New Jersey, has launched a dedicated commercial glass railing installation service for businesses and property owners in Elizabeth.

NEWARK, N.J. - October 8, 2026 - Quicken Glass, a custom glass contractor with more than 20 years of experience serving northern and central New Jersey, has launched a dedicated commercial glass railing installation service for businesses and property owners in Elizabeth.

The expansion covers commercial glass railings Elizabet contractors and property managers can specify for interior and exterior applications, including atrium railings, mezzanine systems and elevated walkways in high-traffic settings. Installations use tempered glass and other safety glass options selected for the conditions of each location.

Commercial railing work differs from residential installation in load requirements, traffic volume and inspection expectations, which is why the company is treating the Elizabeth rollout as a distinct service line rather than an extension of its residential railing business.

"Commercial railings are held to a different standard than anything that goes in a home, and the property managers we work with want one contractor who can handle the measurement, the fabrication and the installation without handing pieces of it off," said Tiago Garcia of Quicken Glass. "Making this its own service in Elizabeth means those projects get scheduled and finished on a commercial timeline, not squeezed between residential jobs."

The company operates from 22 Elizabeth Ave. in Newark and serves Elizabeth and the surrounding North Jersey communities. Completed Quicken Glas railing projects across the area range from single-run guardrails to multi-level systems in occupied buildings.

Alongside railings, Quicken Glass installs and repairs storefront glass and doors, architectural glass walls and partitions, commercial and gym mirrors, and provides 24/7 emergency commercial glass repair for businesses that lose a storefront or entry panel outside normal hours.

Property managers, general contractors and business owners can review the full scope of commercial glass railing systems in Elizabet on the company's website, including project types, glass options and service coverage. Estimates are arranged by phone or through the website.

About Quicken Glass

Quicken Glass is a custom glass company based in Newark, New Jersey, with more than 20 years of experience serving homeowners, businesses, contractors and property managers across northern and central New Jersey. Its services include frameless shower doors and enclosures, custom mirrors, glass shelving and tabletops, residential and commercial glass railings, glass walls and partitions, storefront glass and door installation and repair, architectural glazing and 24/7 emergency commercial glass repair. More information is available at .