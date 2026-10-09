White Bear Glass Simplifies Remodeling In Vadnais Heights, Minn., With New Shower Doors

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - October 8, 2026 - White Bear Glass, a glass and mirror shop serving the Twin Cities metro from White Bear Lake, fabricates and installs custom frameless shower doors Vadnais Height homeowners order during bathroom remodels, measuring every opening on site before a single panel is cut.

A frameless enclosure replaces the metal perimeter of a framed unit with heavy tempered glass and minimal hardware. Without a frame to absorb variation, the opening has to be measured after tile, stone and pan work are finished rather than off a contractor's plan. White Bear Glass builds that step into the schedule, taking final measurements on site and then fabricating to those numbers, which is what keeps a bathroom project from stalling at the last trade.

Homeowners choose the glass and the finish. Options include clear, low-iron and decorative patterned glass, with hardware selected to match existing fixtures. Low-iron glass removes the green cast visible at the edge of standard glass, a difference that shows most on the thicker panels frameless designs require. Water- and stain-resistant coatings are available to slow buildup on the surface.

"People think the door is the decision, but the opening is the decision," said Berant Meyer of White Bear Glass. "We measure after the tile is in, because a quarter inch of drift in a wall is the difference between a door that closes and a door that doesn't. In Vadnais Heights, we would rather push a measurement by a week than hand someone a piece of glass that fights them every morning."

Vadnais Heights sits roughly two miles from the company's shop at 1759 Commerce Ct. in White Bear Lake, where the same fabrication floor handles residential and commercial glass across the metro. Projects follow a three-step sequence of consultation, design and installation. Most frameless shower door installations run two to three hours, according to the company, depending on the complexity of the design.

The same build-to-measure approach applies to the glass shower doors Vadnais Height homeowners select in semi-frameless and framed configurations, which use thinner glass with partial framing and seal more tightly than frameless systems. Last month, White Bear Glas described a comparable process for fixed glass shower panels in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

Beyond shower glass, residential services include custom and gym mirrors, glass shelving, glass table tops, patio door glass, insulated glass units and window glass replacement. Commercial work covers storefront glass repair, heavy glass walls, glass panel railings and threat-resistant glazing. Property owners in Vadnais Heights can request a free, no-obligation quote.

About White Bear Glass

Based in White Bear Lake, Minn., White Bear Glass offers residential and commercial glass solutions across the Twin Cities metro. The company's services include shower doors, mirrors, insulated and specialty glass, and custom-cut designs crafted for precision and quality. Learn more at