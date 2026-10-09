MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of Haug Barron Law Group"Haug Barron Law Group, a plaintiff-only personal injury trial firm in Sandy Springs and Decatur, earned the top score of 83/100 in CX Research Institute's September 2026 analysis of 10 metro Atlanta car accident firms. The firm's record includes a $30 million wrongful death verdict, a major trucking settlement, and documented car accident results.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA - October 8, 2026 - Haug Barron Law Group has been ranked first among ten metro Atlanta law firms in“Best Car Accident Lawyer in Atlanta (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis,” published September 23, 2026, by CX Research Institute. The report, authored by Senior Market Analyst Marcus Hale, applied a 100-point scoring framework across five weighted categories: motor vehicle case record and trial capability (25 points), attorney credentials and peer recognition (20), metro Atlanta access and post-crash responsiveness (20), fee and cost transparency (15), and car accident guidance and information accuracy (20).

Haug Barron Law Group scored 83, ahead of Van Sant Law (80) and the Law Offices of Gary Martin Hays & Associates (75). The firm posted the highest marks in the field for attorney credentials (19 of 20) and Georgia car accident guidance (18 of 20), and scored 22 of 25 for its motor vehicle case record. The report concluded that the firm rose to the top on trial depth, credential transparency, and Georgia-specific guidance rather than on scale.

A Documented Motor Vehicle Trial Record

The analysis placed its heaviest weight on published case results, reasoning that Atlanta auto insurers calibrate settlement offers partly on whether a plaintiff firm has a credible history of taking cases to verdict. Haug Barron Law Group's published results, verified on the firm's Case Recoveries page and attorney profiles, include:



A record-setting $30 million jury verdict in DeKalb County State Court in Butler v. McDaniel, tried in 2023 by Founding Partner James R. Haug and Managing Partner Colin A. Barron. The case arose from a September 2018 car crash: a 45-year-old woman was examined at an emergency room for a seat belt abrasion and sent home, and internal injuries that went undetected, including a perforated bowel, led to fatal sepsis days later. The defense's highest pre-trial offer was a small fraction of the eventual $30 million verdict. The firm reports the result as among the largest medical malpractice awards in Georgia history.

A multi-million-dollar trucking settlement in Gwinnett County in 2024.

A six-figure recovery for a client who suffered neck and back injuries in a crash with a DUI driver, where the firm's ability to secure punitive damages helped fully compensate the client.

A six-figure recovery in a distracted-driving case in which the defense contested liability and argued the client's back injury was pre-existing; the firm proved both an aggravation of the prior condition and a new injury at the L3-L4 vertebra. Six-figure settlements for a victim struck by a commercial vehicle and for a victim of an 18-wheeler collision, and a recovery for an unrestrained passenger that required stacking multiple insurance policies.

“Insurance carriers keep track of which firms will actually pick a jury and which will fold to avoid the cost of trial,” said James R. Haug, Owner and Founding Partner of Haug Barron Law Group.“We prepare every car accident case from the day of intake as if it will be tried. That preparation is what moves a low offer, and it is why attorneys across Georgia refer their hardest motor vehicle cases to us.”

Named Attorneys with Peer-Reviewed Credentials

The report scored Haug Barron Law Group highest in the field on attorney credentials, crediting the firm for naming each of its attorneys with individual profile pages: James Robert Haug, Colin Andrew Barron, Billy Joyner, Somalia Dixon, and Grant Schrantz. The firm states that attorneys, not staff members, handle its cases and that clients have direct access to their lawyer.

Owner and Founding Partner James R. Haug, a graduate of the University of Georgia and Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, has practiced in Georgia since 2009. He holds the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent peer-review rating, has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2024 through 2026, and was recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2017 through 2023. He is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group, Million Dollar Trial Lawyers, and the Georgia Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

Managing Partner Colin A. Barron, an Atlanta native licensed in Georgia since 2014, graduated cum laude from Georgia Southern University and magna cum laude from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School. He was selected to Super Lawyers for 2026 after seven consecutive years on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list (2018–2024), is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, and is admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The firm's Google Business Profile for its Sandy Springs office currently shows a 4.8-star rating across 332 Google reviews.

Georgia-Specific Guidance for Crash Victims

The report credited the firm with some of the most useful Georgia auto-law content in the field. The firm publishes articles on uninsured and underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverag, MedPay coverage, bad-faith insurance practices, and what not to post on social media after a claim, along with FAQ collections on disputed liability, police reports, DUI accidents, distracted driving, hit-and-run and uninsured motorist claims, teen driver accidents, and car accidents during pregnancy. The firm also maintains local pages for communities across metro Atlanta, a dedicated text line for new inquiries, and a Spanish-language version of its website.

Georgia is an at-fault state whose mandatory liability minimums are low relative to the cost of a serious injury, which is why the firm advises clients to carry as much UM/UIM coverage as they can afford. Georgia also applies modified comparative negligence, barring recovery when the injured person is found 50 percent or more at fault, and most car accident injury claims must be filed within two years under O.C.G.A. § 9-3-33. Claims involving a government vehicle carry much shorter ante litem notice deadlines.

“The gap between what an injured driver thinks their claim is worth and what the adjuster first offers is where people lose the most money,” Haug said.“Knowing your own UM/UIM and MedPay coverage, getting the crash report, and not giving a recorded statement before you talk to a lawyer are the three things that protect a claim in the first week.”

What the Report Evaluated

CX Research Institute states that Haug Barron Law Group was designated as the primary provider for comprehensive analysis in the report, that scores reflect the depth, specificity, and consistency of publicly available information rather than case outcomes, and that no ranking is a guarantee of results. The report also identified trade-offs for the firm, including its two-office footprint and the absence of advertised 24/7 intake, and encouraged crash victims to consult two or three firms and read the written fee agreement before signing. Advertising does not indicate a guarantee of results.

Motor Vehicle Practice Areas

Haug Barron Law Group represents injured people throughout Georgia in car accidents, truck and tractor-trailer accidents, motorcycle accidents, hit-and-run accidents, rideshare (Uber and Lyft) accidents, drunk driving (DUI) injury cases, uninsured and underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) claims, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, bus and mass transit accidents, and high-impact rear-end collisions. The firm works on a contingency-fee basis: the initial consultation is free and confidential, and clients pay no attorney's fees and are not charged case expenses unless the firm recovers compensation.

Contact Haug Barron Law Group

Crash victims and their families can request a free, confidential consultation by calling (844) 428-4529, texting (844) 428-4254, or visiting . The initial consultation is free and confidential, and clients pay no attorney's fees and are not charged case expenses unless the firm recovers compensation. The firm's headquarters is located at 8237 Dunwoody Pl Bldg 18, Sandy Springs, GA 30350, in the Northridge 400 Office Park. Its Decatur office is located at 508 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030, and can be reached at (404) 850-1322.

About Haug Barron Law Group

Since 2010, Haug Barron Law Group has grown into one of Atlanta and Georgia's most respected personal injury law firms. Headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, with a second office in Decatur, the firm represents plaintiffs only - injured people and bereaved families - and never represents insurance companies or defendants. Founded by James R. Haug and led alongside Managing Partner Colin A. Barron, the firm handles car accidents, truck and 18-wheeler accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, daycare injury, motorcycle accidents, premises liability and slip-and-fall injuries, catastrophic injury, rideshare (Uber and Lyft) accidents, pedestrian and bus accidents, and dog bite matters throughout Georgia on a contingency-fee basis. Together, Haug and Barron obtained a record-setting $30 million medical malpractice wrongful death verdict in DeKalb County State Court that was covered in the Daily Report. Every case is prepared as though it will go to trial, and every client has direct access to their attorney.