IDEAL Shower Doors Offers Frameless And Semi-Frameless Shower Door Options In Beverly, Mass.

MENAFN - GetNews) IDEAL Shower Doors is offering Beverly homeowners both fully frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, each fabricated to measurements taken in the home.

BEVERLY, Mass. - October 8, 2026 - IDEAL Shower Doors is offering Beverly homeowners both fully frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, each fabricated to measurements taken in the home. The company serves Beverly from its Danvers showroom and says the choice between the two designs is structural before it is aesthetic.

A fully frameless enclosure has no surrounding metal. The glass carries its own weight, holds the hinges and clamps, and resists flex every time the door swings, so panels are specified thicker and the hardware heavier. A semi-frameless enclosure keeps a frame at selected edges, generally along fixed panels or a header, while leaving the door edges exposed. That partial support suits mid-range glass and lighter hardware, which typically lowers the cost of the finished unit.

Bathroom layout often decides the answer. Wall plumb, fixture placement and the length of any unsupported span change what a panel must carry, and walls in older North Shore homes are rarely square. The company measures on site before quoting, so homeowners comparing custom frameless shower doors in Beverly, M can weigh both systems against the actual opening.

"People come in thinking frameless versus semi-frameless is a style question, and it starts as an engineering one," said Jaime Macchione of IDEAL Shower Doors. "Take the frame away and the glass becomes the structure, so it has to be sized for the span, and then the hardware has to be sized for the glass. A quarter of an inch in a wall changes both answers, so we would rather measure the bathroom than quote over the phone."

The company handles semi-frameless shower door installation across Beverly and surrounding area alongside its frameless work, in hinged, sliding, pivot and bi-fold styles. Configurations include door and panel, single door, 90-degree corner, neo-angle and splash panel designs. Glass runs from standard clear to frosted, rain and textured, along with the low-iron IDEAL Crystal Clear, and hardware finishes include chrome, brushed nickel, polished nickel, satin brass and matte black. All glass installed meets tempered safety glass standards.

Beverly falls within the North Shore service area covered by IDEAL Shower Doors serving Danver, where the company provides no-cost in-home measurements and written estimates. Replacement work on clouded or damaged panels is quoted on the same basis.

The Danvers showroom at 9 Riverside Ave. displays glass and hardware options, and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beverly homeowners can schedule a measurement by calling (978) 777-9900 or visiting idealshowerdoors.

About IDEAL Shower Doors

IDEAL Shower Doors specializes in premium custom shower enclosures designed to combine style, durability and precision. Serving Beverly and Greater Boston from its showroom in Danvers, Massachusetts, the company offers personalized consultations and professional installation to help homeowners achieve bathrooms that blend elegance with everyday comfort.