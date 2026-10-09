Deep Roots Chiropractic Health Center Expands Reach Across NWA Communities

MENAFN - GetNews) Deep Roots Chiropractic Health Center, the chiropractic clinic Bentonville families have turned to for neurologically based care, has expanded the reach of its practice to serve patients across a wider stretch of Northwest Arkansas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - October 8, 2026 - Deep Roots Chiropractic Health Center, the chiropractic clinic Bentonvill families have turned to for neurologically based care, has expanded the reach of its practice to serve patients across a wider stretch of Northwest Arkansas. The clinic now schedules patients traveling from Rogers, Centerton, Bella Vista, Lowell, Little Flock, Cave Springs, Gravette, Springdale, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs.

The expansion reflects a steady rise in demand from families outside Bentonville city limits who have been driving farther for consistent chiropractic care. The practice has extended appointment availability and community outreach from its location at 103 SW Winsted Ln Suite 25, keeping one clinical team and one standard of care across every community it serves.

Deep Roots provides family and wellness adjustments, sports care, care following auto accidents, prenatal and pediatric chiropractic care, and red light therapy. The practice is led by Dr. Ryan Carlson, whose neurologically based approach focuses on how the spine and the nervous system work together. Patients range from expectant mothers and newborns to athletes and working adults, and each one begins with an evaluation before any plan of care is set.

"Families across Northwest Arkansas were already making the drive to see us, so the responsible thing was to build our schedule around them instead of asking them to fit into ours," said Dr. Ryan Carlson of Deep Roots Chiropractic Health Center. "Expanding our reach comes down to one thing. A parent in Siloam Springs or a commuter in Springdale should be able to get an appointment that works, with the same team, every time."

Northwest Arkansas continues to add residents across its smaller cities, and many of those households commute through Bentonville for work and school. Deep Roots built its expanded availability around those travel patterns so patients can schedule around a commute rather than against it.

Patients can review services, meet the clinical team and request an appointment at Deep Roots Chiropractic Health Cente. Additional background on the practice and its approach to NWA Chiropractic car is available in the clinic's newsroom.

About Deep Roots Chiropractic Health Center

Deep Roots Chiropractic Health Center is a neurologically based chiropractic practice in Bentonville, Arkansas, serving families throughout Northwest Arkansas. Led by Dr. Ryan Carlson, the clinic offers prenatal, pediatric, family, sports and auto accident chiropractic care, along with red light therapy. More information is available at.