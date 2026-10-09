Skyevantage Completes National Brand Transition From The Roof Resource

MENAFN - GetNews) Company unifies its homeowner experience, proprietary cloud platform and national network under one name

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - October 08, 2026 - SkyeVantage today announced the completion of its public brand transition from The Roof Resource to SkyeVantage, bringing the company, its technology platform, homeowner experience and national network together under one clear identity.

Effective immediately, SkyeVantage is the company's official digital home. The Roof Resource name will be retired from consumer-facing use and will no longer operate as a separate brand.

“This is much more than a new name or a new website,” said Mike Harvey, founder and CEO of SkyeVantage.“It is the public expression of the company we have been building since 2020-a platform that changes how homeowners buy a roof and opens the door for more businesses to serve them. Homeowners should not have to negotiate, guess or sit through a high-pressure sales presentation to understand the price of a roof. SkyeVantage replaces pressure with proof: transparent pricing, a consistent process and access to a coordinated network of service providers.

“Think about how Uber and Airbnb expanded access by connecting people with services through one platform. We are bringing that thinking to residential roofing. Real estate firms, mortgage companies, HVAC and plumbing businesses, and entrepreneurs can now offer their customers a path to a new roof without hiring roofing crews, purchasing installation equipment or building a roofing operation from scratch. SkyeVantage brings together the technology, pre-negotiated pricing and service provider network. We are empowering businesses to expand what they offer, create new revenue opportunities and deliver a better homeowner experience.”

SkyeVantage is a national, cloud-based technology platform designed to make purchasing a replacement roof simpler and more transparent by eliminating traditional in-home sales appointments and helping homeowners understand their proposals through guided video calls with a local expert.

Homeowners can begin the process online without a traditional in-home sales appointment. Using satellite measurement tools and the proprietary SkyeVantage Cloud Platform, a detailed, itemized proposal can often be prepared in under 30 minutes.

On a video call, a local representative walks the homeowner through the recommended roofing system, project scope, available options, and costs line by line. Rather than presenting only the total project price, the SkyeVantage proposal makes the individual line items visible and easier to evaluate.

Before installation, a third-party attic inspection helps document ventilation, visible decking, and other relevant attic system conditions. Many projects can move to installation within 7 to 10 days after pre-installation requirements are completed, and are subject to permitting time frames, weather and site conditions.

Eligible unused materials are returned to the supplier when possible, with applicable refunds passed back to the homeowner.

SkyeVantage provides the technology, transparent pricing framework, top-tier vendors and a coordinated customer process. Qualified, insured, and appropriately licensed Roof Installation companies who independently enrolled in the SkyeVantage Preferred Network perform on-site and installation services. SkyeVantage does not perform the installation. Homeowners contract and pay directly under separate agreements with the applicable suppliers and service providers.

SkyeVantage currently supports homeowners and property managers through its network in 17 states: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The unified brand also establishes one national identity for SkyeVantage's two ownership pathways: the National Distribution License and Enterprise Advanced Ownership.

A SkyeVantage National Distribution License allows owners to offer roof replacement services through the SkyeVantage platform in any market where SkyeVantage operates, as well as within a 75-mile radius of their location. Enterprise Advanced Ownership is a qualification-based opportunity that may include defined ZIP Code ownership in select markets for established operators in roofing, windows and other home-improvement categories. Additional program details and eligibility information are available at SkyeVantage/licensing.

“Roofing is our starting point, not the limit of the platform,” Harvey added.“The larger vision is a national operating system for complex home-service purchases-one that makes the truth visible, gives the homeowner greater control and enables qualified local professionals to deliver a consistent experience at scale.”

The transition to SkyeVantage gives homeowners, ownership candidates, strategic partners and independent installation professionals one destination, one process and one clear brand.

TheRoofResource will remain under company control and will redirect visitors to the corresponding content on SkyeVantage.

About SkyeVantage

SkyeVantage is a national, cloud-based technology platform built to make buying a roof more transparent, straightforward and easier to understand. Beginning with roof replacement, the SkyeVantage Cloud Platform combines digital measurement, itemized proposals, guided video consultations, third-party attic inspections and a network of qualified independent contractors within one consistent customer journey.

Founded in 2020, SkyeVantage has supported more than 1,800 homeowners.

Learn more at SkyeVantage.