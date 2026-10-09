Brilliant® Releases 2027 Salary Guides For Accounting, Finance, Business Operations And Technology

Chicago, Illinois - October 08, 2026 - Brilliant®, an award-winning staffing and recruiting firm specializing in accounting, finance, business operations and technology, has released its 2027 Salary Guides, providing projected national salary data across a broad range of roles to help organizations and professionals prepare for the year ahead.

The 2027 guides are designed to give employers and professionals a forward-looking view of the compensation landscape, providing timely market perspective as organizations begin to set budgets, evaluate pay strategies and plan for future hiring needs. With salary growth becoming more measured and employers taking an increasingly targeted approach to talent investment, having current market data earlier in the planning process can help organizations make more informed decisions and take a proactive approach as they prepare for 2027.

The Brilliant 2027 Accounting, Finance and Business Operations Salary Guide includes national base salary ranges for entry-level through C-suite positions across a broad range of functions. Accounting and finance coverage includes corporate accounting, corporate finance, financial systems, internal audit/SOX, tax, treasury, financial reporting, project management, accounts payable/accounts receivable, payroll, credit and collections, and billing.

The guide also includes Brilliant's expanded Business Operations practice, with salary data across human resources, talent acquisition, supply chain, procurement, logistics, marketing, project management and coordination, administrative and operations support, and customer service.

Brilliant's 2027 projections reflect a more moderate compensation environment following several years of greater movement in the labor market. At the same time, expectations across accounting, finance and business operations continue to evolve. Employers are increasingly focused on professionals who can bring specialized expertise, work effectively across functions and contribute to broader business priorities. As AI and automation become more integrated into daily workflows, skills such as analysis, judgment, adaptability and business insight are also becoming increasingly important alongside technical expertise.

The Brilliant 2027 Technology Salary Guide provides national base salary ranges from entry-level through C-suite technology positions across areas including software and applications development, AI and machine learning, data, database administration, networking and telecommunications, technical services and support, IT security, consulting and systems integration, and technology leadership.

Technology compensation is also entering 2027 in a more measured environment, while the skills required to execute critical initiatives continue to change quickly. Throughout 2026, organizations have increasingly moved beyond AI experimentation toward implementation, integration and scale, creating demand for professionals who can support the data, infrastructure, governance, security and development work behind successful AI and machine learning initiatives. Cybersecurity, cloud modernization and data remain important areas of focus, while telecommunications continues to evolve through network modernization, automation, fiber expansion and growing connectivity requirements.

Across both guides, the 2027 outlook reflects an employment market in which organizations are being more selective about where they invest. Rather than relying on broad compensation adjustments or headcount growth, employers are placing greater emphasis on the value of individual roles, the availability of specialized skills, and the capabilities needed to support business priorities. This makes relevant salary data particularly useful as organizations determine where compensation needs to remain competitive and how their teams should be structured for the future.

To determine salary ranges, Brilliant analyzes factors including company size, experience level, certifications, market demand, proprietary research and broader labor market trends. Each position is categorized into low, mid and high salary ranges to provide additional context around the factors that can influence compensation.

For location-specific salary information, the Appendix in each guide includes percentage adjustments for major U.S. markets.

To download the Brilliant 2027 Salary Guides or learn more about Brilliant, click here.

About Brilliant®

Brilliant is an award-winning staffing and recruiting firm that provides direct-hire and contract staffing services in accounting, finance, technology and business operations, serving businesses across the continental U.S.

Our specialized accounting and finance teams provide high-quality talent for businesses seeking expert consultants or permanent staff in areas such as accounting, finance, audit, tax, treasury and financial systems. Leveraging our extensive network and resources, we provide tailored staffing solutions aligned with each organization's specific needs. Many of our team members are seasoned professionals with backgrounds in the audit and accounting space, bringing extensive market expertise and insight.

Since our inception in 2009, we have been recognized on leading industry lists, including Forbes America's Best Professional & Executive Recruiting Firms, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 (No. 1 in 2015) and Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms. Our achievements also include honors such as ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent and Client, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida and Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®.