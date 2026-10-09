Davizi Jewels New York Presents Holiday 2026 Selection Of Diamond Studs, Tennis Bracelets And Necklaces

MENAFN - GetNews)Natural diamond pieces and lab-grown studs ship free across the U.S., with GIA-certified appraisals and a 30-day money-back guarantee on standard orders Jewels presented its holiday 2026 selection of diamond studs, tennis bracelets and necklaces. Natural diamond pieces and lab-grown studs ship nationwide with free shipping and GIA-certified appraisals. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in New York's Diamond District, open by appointment only.

New York, NY - October 08, 2026 - Davizi Jewels today announced its holiday 2026 selection of diamond studs, tennis bracelets and necklaces, all available to order online and shipping nationwide. The company is based in New York's Diamond District.

Diamond studs

The diamond stud earrings collection ranges from 0.25 to 4 carats in natural diamonds graded G-H color and SI clarity, set in 14K white gold with yellow and rose gold options. Lab-grown studs graded F-G color and VS clarity are also offered, including 2-carat and 4-carat pairs. Each listing states the total carat weight along with the color and clarity grade.

Tennis bracelets

Diamond tennis bracelets range from under 1 carat to more than 6 carats, in lengths from 5 to 7.5 inches. Each is a continuous line of round diamonds set in 14K white, yellow or rose gold. The bracelets in this selection use natural diamonds graded G-H color and SI clarity.

Necklaces

Diamond necklaces include tennis necklaces from 2 to 20 carats in 16-inch lengths, with 18 inches available on request. The range also covers bezel and diamond-by-the-yard styles. The tennis necklaces use natural diamonds graded G-H color and SI clarity in 14K gold.

Customer reviews

As of October 2026, Davizi Jewels has 240+ Google reviews with a 4.9 average rating, 740+ reviews on Judge, more than 510 on Etsy, more than 1,350 ratings on eBay and 29 on the Better Business Bureau. Customers can read feedback from each platform on the company's customer reviews page.

Buying assurance

Davizi Jewels provides appraisals certified by GIA gemologists and free shipping. Standard orders carry a 30-day money-back guarantee; special orders are not returnable. The New York location at 36 W 47th St. is open by appointment only, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 800-504-0454.

"Holiday buyers usually ask two things first: what carat weight suits the gift, and whether to choose natural or lab-grown," said Robert D. of Davizi Jewels. "Every listing states both."

About Davizi Jewels

Davizi Jewels is a diamond and fine jewelry company founded in 1999 and based at 36 W 47th St. in New York's Diamond District. Its mission is to offer natural and lab-grown diamond and gemstone jewelry sourced directly from manufacturers and backed by GIA-certified appraisals. Orders ship nationwide through davizi, and the New York location is open by appointment only.