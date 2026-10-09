Sundas“Sunny” Naqvi Highlights The Role Of Youth Music Education In Chicago

Chicago, IL - October 8, 2026 - Independent jazz and folk vocalist Sundas“Sunny” Naqvi is drawing attention to the importance of accessible music education for young people, an issue she supports through volunteer songwriting workshops and beginner vocal sessions in Chicago.

Naqvi, a British-born vocalist, songwriter, and occasional vocal coach, has built her creative career around live performance, storytelling, and community involvement. Alongside performing at neighbourhood jazz lounges, coffeehouses, private events, and seasonal festivals, she has made youth music education an important part of her work away from the stage.

Her volunteer sessions are designed to give children a simple introduction to songwriting and singing without placing too much focus on technical skill or perfection. Naqvi believes that early creative experiences can help young people become more comfortable expressing their ideas.

“Children often have interesting ideas before they start worrying about whether those ideas are good enough,” said Naqvi.“Music gives them a place to experiment, make mistakes, and learn how to trust their own voice.”

Naqvi often uses straightforward exercises during beginner songwriting sessions. Students may be asked to describe a familiar place, write about something they noticed that day, or turn a memory into a few lines of lyrics. The goal is to show that songwriting does not have to begin with a complicated concept.

Her interest in teaching developed alongside her own career as a performer. Growing up in southern England, Naqvi began singing in school choirs and community performances before discovering a deeper interest in jazz and acoustic folk music during her university years. After moving to Chicago, she became involved in the city's independent music community and began performing in smaller, more intimate settings.

That experience has shaped how she approaches both performance and teaching. Naqvi believes musicians benefit from learning to listen closely, adapt to different environments, and communicate clearly with others.

“Performing taught me that connection matters more than trying to impress people,” she said.“I think the same idea applies when you are teaching. You have to meet people where they are and give them enough confidence to keep going.”

Naqvi's music combines elements of jazz and contemporary folk, with an emphasis on storytelling and everyday experiences. Outside of performing, she draws inspiration from street photography, Chicago architecture, literature, independent music venues, and local community events.

She sees those interests as part of the same creative process. Photography encourages observation, while reading helps her think more carefully about character and narrative. Both influence the way she approaches songwriting and the exercises she shares with younger students.

As she continues performing and writing in Chicago, Naqvi plans to remain involved with local arts and youth music programmes. She hopes more young people are given opportunities to explore music in ways that feel welcoming rather than intimidating.

“Not every child who attends a workshop will become a professional musician, and that isn't the point,” Naqvi said.“Sometimes the most important thing is simply giving someone permission to create something of their own.”

About Sundas“Sunny” Naqvi

Sundas“Sunny” Naqvi is an independent jazz and folk vocalist, songwriter, and occasional vocal coach based in Chicago, Illinois. Born and raised in southern England, she began singing through school choirs and community performances before developing an interest in jazz and acoustic folk music. Today, she performs throughout Chicago at jazz lounges, intimate coffeehouses, private events, and seasonal festivals. She also volunteers with youth music education programmes, where she leads beginner songwriting workshops and vocal sessions. Her creative interests include street photography, literature, architecture, live music, and supporting Chicago's local arts community.