Idatemoney® Founder Lisa Drennon Relaunches Crush On Debt With Expanded Tools And Personalized Debt Payoff Planning

MENAFN - GetNews)"Debt isn't only about what you owe. Every payment also represents cash flow you can't use for savings, investing, paying yourself, or building the life you want." - Lisa DrennonFinancial educator and iDateMoney® founder Lisa Drennon announces the relaunch of Crush On Debt, a debt-reduction program designed to help entrepreneurs create personalized payoff strategies, evaluate their debt and identify opportunities within their existing cash flow. The program draws on Drennon's nearly four decades of financial experience and her personal journey of paying off $100,000 in credit-card debt in six months.

Melbourne Beach, Florida - October 8, 2026 - Lisa Drennon, founder of iDateMoney®, has announced the relaunch of Crush On Debt, a financial education program designed to help entrepreneurs understand their debt, create a personalized payoff strategy and reclaim cash flow currently being directed toward monthly debt payments.

Crush On Debt is an expanded version of a debt-focused program Lisa Drennon originally created to provide accessible education and support for people working to reduce debt. The newly relaunched program introduces a more structured approach that combines personalized debt payoff planning with financial tools and calculators, savings-planning resources, and monthly Crush On Debt coaching.

Participants can evaluate different debt-reduction strategies, determine how additional payments may affect their projected payoff timeline, and identify how much monthly cash flow could become available as individual debts are eliminated.

Lisa Drennon's decision to expand Crush On Debt was influenced by both her professional financial experience and her personal experience with debt. After years of living debt-free, she accumulated approximately $100,000 in credit-card debt and ultimately paid it off in six months.

That experience became part of the foundation for her work teaching entrepreneurs to look beyond the balance owed and consider how debt payments affect their overall cash flow and financial choices.

“Debt isn't only about what you owe. Every payment is cash flow you can't use for savings, investing, paying yourself or building the life you want,” Lisa Drennon said.“The goal is to stop treating debt like a number that lives on a statement and start understanding what eliminating it can make possible," added the iDateMoney® founder.

Crush On Debt guides participants through identifying their total debt, evaluating payoff options, and building an individualized strategy based on their income, obligations, and available cash flow. Participants also receive financial tools and calculators, savings-planning resources, and monthly Debt Crush coaching.

The program reflects Lisa Drennon's broader philosophy that increasing income is not always the first step toward improving a person's financial position. Examining existing spending, debt payments, unused subscriptions, fees and other money leaks can reveal opportunities within money that is already being earned.

“People often believe they need to make more money before they can change their financial situation,” Lisa Drennon said.“Sometimes the first opportunity is understanding what the money they already have is doing and deciding what they want it to do next.”

Lisa Drennon brings nearly four decades of experience in finance and insurance to her financial education work. She also retired after a 30-year career with the Social Security Administration and has professional experience spanning Social Security, Medicare, insurance and financial education.

Crush On Debt is part of Drennon's broader iDateMoney® educational platform, which focuses on helping people organize cash flow, build wealth and navigate financial decisions with greater clarity.

About The Company Being Featured

iDateMoney® is a financial education and wealth activation company founded by Lisa Drennon. Drawing on nearly four decades of experience in finance and insurance and a 30-year career with the Social Security Administration, Drennon helps entrepreneurs organize cash flow, reduce debt, build savings and make informed financial decisions. Through educational programs, financial tools, The Smell of Money community and the iDateMoney podcast, the company teaches a practical approach to owning and managing money. Its guiding philosophy is simple: it doesn't matter how much money someone has - it's what they do with it that matters.

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