San Diego Documentary Producer Raquel Borras Named Finalist For San Diego Magazine's 2026 Celebrating Women Pioneer Award In Media & Marketing

MENAFN - GetNews)"The only way we're going to truly move forward in a positive way is by better understanding our youth, bridging generational gaps, and working together. And that starts with listening." - Raquel Borras, Founder, Raqvision LLCSan Diego documentary producer and youth advocate Raquel Borras, founder of Raqvision LLC, has been named a finalist for the Pioneer Award in Media & Marketing in San Diego Magazine's Celebrating Women Awards 2026. Winners will be announced November 4 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Borras produced the Gen Z documentary I Hear You, Gen Z and hosts the youth-focused shows Rated Gen Z and Raq The Boat.

Raquel Borras, Founder - Raqvision

SAN DIEGO, California - October 08, 2026 - Raquel Borras, a San Diego documentary producer, podcaster, and youth advocate, has been named a finalist for the Pioneer Award in the Media & Marketing category of San Diego Magazine's Celebrating Women Awards 2026. Winners will be announced at the Celebrating Women Summit on November 4, 2026, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

The Celebrating Women Awards honor one Pioneer and one Rising Star in each of 15 industry categories representing San Diego's business and civic community. The Pioneer Award recognizes women who are regarded as experts in their fields and who continue to open new paths for others.

Raquel Borras, a San Diego native, is the founder of Raqvision LLC, a media company focused on youth voices and communication between generations. Her nomination follows the release of her documentary I Hear You, Gen Z, which premiered July 30, 2026, at Francis Parker School, her alma mater, and has been available to rent on Kinema

The self-funded film, directed, filmed, and edited by filmmakers Brian Mulvey and Seth Tucker and produced by Raquel Borras, features 30 unscripted conversations with Gen Z young people recorded during a cross-country RV journey. "The only way we're going to truly move forward in a positive way is by better understanding our youth, bridging generational gaps, and working together," said Raquel Borras. "And that starts with listening."

Raquel Borras's work in media began in the mortgage industry, where she was an early leader in personal branding for mortgage professionals. She founded True To You Branding, a consultancy she ran from 2020 to 2024. In 2020, she appeared on the cover of Mortgage Women Magazine and received the Hispanic Bridge Builder Innovator Award from the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In 2021, she was selected for the LinkedIn for Creators Cohort. In 2020, Raquel Borras launched the YouTube channel Raq The Boat, which features guests under 18. She later created the Rated Gen Z podcast, which features conversations with guests ages 18 to 26.

In January 2025, she left the corporate mortgage industry to focus full time on youth advocacy, documentary work, and intergenerational communication. She also writes the I Hear You newsletter on Substack. Raquel Borras is a mentor with Promises2Kids' Guardian Scholars program, which supports San Diego County foster youth pursuing higher education, and mentors student interns and volunteers at Digital4Good, a nonprofit focused on digital citizenship and online safety. She speaks to schools, youth organizations, and employers on connecting with Gen Z and delivered a keynote at the California-Nevada-Hawaii Kiwins District Conference.

On October 17, she will emcee the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walk in San Diego. Through her "It Starts With Listening" initiative, Raquel Borras invites schools, nonprofits, youth-serving organizations, and employers to host community screenings of I Hear You, Gen Z followed by guided discussion. More information about Raquel Borras and Raqvision is available at raq.

About The Company Being Featured

Raqvision LLC is a San Diego-based media company founded by documentary producer, podcaster, and youth advocate Raquel Borras. Raqvision produces the documentary I Hear You, Gen Z, the YouTube channel Raq The Boat, and the podcast Rated Gen Z. Its work focuses on amplifying young people's voices and strengthening communication between generations. Borras also writes the I Hear You newsletter on Substack and speaks to schools, organizations, and employers on connecting with Gen Z.

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Raquel Borras - LinkedIn