Fortune Chemical Supports Global Purchasing With Specialty Chemical Supply

MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhangjiagang Fortune Chemical Co., Ltd."Fortune Chemical supports global buyers sourcing DETDA, polyurea curing agents, polyurethane flame retardants, engineering plastic flame retardants, and phosphate-based specialty chemicals.

ZHANGJIAGANG, CHINA - October 9, 2026 - Zhangjiagang Fortune Chemical Co., Ltd., a China-based manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals, is strengthening its support for international B2B purchasing through diversified OEM production resources, regulatory experience, and a broad portfolio of flame retardants, curing agents, plasticizers, and chemical intermediates.

Supporting changing priorities in chemical procurement

Industrial buyers increasingly evaluate chemical suppliers on more than product price. Production capacity, supply continuity, regulatory requirements, technical experience, and the ability to support different application needs can all influence long-term purchasing decisions.

Founded in 2013, Fortune Chemical has developed OEM production resources in Liaoning, Hubei, Tianjin, Jiangxi, Shandong, Jiangsu, and Guangdong. The company reports annual total production capacity of more than 30,000 tons and exports products to Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, South America, and other international markets.

This manufacturing structure enables Fortune Chemical to support customers with different purchasing volumes and supply requirements while maintaining a focus on quality and professional service.

Polyurea curing agent sourcing for industrial applications

Polyurea curing agent is an important part of Fortune Chemical's product portfolio, supporting applications involving waterproofing materials, coatings, flooring, and other industrial formulations.

For companies evaluating a polyurea curing agent manufacturer, product consistency, technical experience, regulatory information, and supply capability can be important factors in supplier selection. Fortune Chemical's management and technical personnel have more than 20 years of experience in the chemical industry.

The company also provides DETDA, a specialty chemical used in curing and chain-extension applications. This gives purchasing teams evaluating a DETDA supplier an additional product option within Fortune Chemical's broader specialty chemical portfolio.

Flame retardant portfolio serves polymer applications

Fortune Chemical also supplies products for customers sourcing polyurethane flame retardant and engineering plastic flame retardant materials.

Polyurethane applications can include PU foam, insulation materials, coatings, and related industrial products. Engineering plastic applications cover material systems where flame-retardant performance is an important consideration.

For buyers comparing an engineering plastic flame retardant manufacturer, factors such as product suitability, production resources, regulatory support, and international supply experience can influence purchasing decisions. Fortune Chemical combines these capabilities with a diversified specialty chemical portfolio.

The company also supports customers looking for a polyurethane flame retardant supplier for international industrial sourcing requirements.

Phosphate-based products broaden sourcing options

In addition to its major product categories, Fortune Chemical supplies several phosphate-based specialty chemicals, including Tris(2-ethylhexyl) Phosphate, Tricresyl Phosphate, Isopropylated Triphenyl Phosphate, Trimethyl Phosphate, Tri-isobutyl Phosphate, and Tributoxy Ethyl Phosphate.

These products give industrial purchasing teams additional options when evaluating suppliers for flame-retardant, plasticizer, and related formulation requirements.

For international buyers, the combination of product range and export experience can simplify supplier evaluation when multiple specialty chemical requirements need to be considered within one sourcing program.

Regulatory experience supports international procurement

Regulatory compliance is another consideration for companies importing specialty chemicals into international markets. Fortune Chemical has EU REACH and K-REACH full registration for major products and Turkey KKDIK pre-registration for relevant products.

The company states that its OEM production facilities comply with applicable environmental, safety, and labor regulations. These capabilities form part of its approach to supporting international customers throughout the chemical procurement process.

Building long-term relationships with global buyers

Fortune Chemical has established long-term relationships with multinational companies including Sika, Saint-Gobain, Dow, Clariant, Baker Hughes, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Stahl, Toyotsu, Univar, and Brenntag.

Its business principle is “Quality First, Better Price, Professional Service.” By combining specialty chemical products, diversified production resources, regulatory experience, and international market knowledge, Fortune Chemical continues to support manufacturers, distributors, formulators, and other B2B buyers seeking long-term chemical supply relationships.

About Zhangjiagang Fortune Chemical Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2013, Zhangjiagang Fortune Chemical Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of phosphorus flame retardants, plasticizers, PU elastomers, curing agents, chemical intermediates, and related specialty chemicals. The company has annual total production capacity exceeding 30,000 tons and serves customers across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and South America.

Fortune Chemical's product portfolio includes DETDA, polyurea curing agents, polyurethane flame retardants, engineering plastic flame retardants, phosphate-based chemicals, and other industrial chemical products.