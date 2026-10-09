MIA Dynamics USA Sponsors Bleeding Blue Chase A Cop 5K

MENAFN - GetNews)"MIA FOUR featured at Haulover Park community event supporting South Florida law enforcement families."MIA Dynamics USA sponsored the fourth annual Bleeding Blue Chase a Cop 5K on September 20, 2026, at Haulover Park in Miami Beach, a run/walk fundraiser supporting South Florida law enforcement families. The company showcased its all-electric MIA FOUR X4, giving attendees a close look at the vehicle and sparking conversations about electric mobility for patrol, security, and public safety roles.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - October 9, 2026 - MIA Dynamics USA sponsored the Bleeding Blue Chase a Cop 5K, held September 20, 2026, at Haulover Park in Miami Beach. The company featured its all-electric MIA FOUR mobility vehicle, giving participants and attendees an opportunity to see the platform up close and explore its potential applications in law enforcement and public safety.

Organized by Bleeding Blue Inc., the fourth annual Chase a Cop 5K was a run/walk fundraiser benefiting South Florida law enforcement families. The event brought together law enforcement personnel, first responders, families, and community members in support of those who serve and protect their communities.

MIA Dynamics USA's participation paired its support for law enforcement with an opportunity to introduce electric mobility to a community audience. The MIA FOUR X4 display offered a closer look at the vehicle and a starting point for conversations about mobility needs in patrol, security, and public safety environments.

Through its commercial electric mobility solutions, MIA Dynamics USA serves organizations seeking alternatives for moving personnel across outdoor facilities and operational environments. The company offers four-wheel electric vehicles for applications that include law enforcement, security, event operations, and other commercial uses.

By sponsoring the Chase a Cop 5K, MIA Dynamics USA supported an event focused on community participation and assistance for law enforcement families. The company extends its thanks to the organizers, participants, first responders, and families who helped make the event a success.

About MIA Dynamics USA

MIA Dynamics USA provides innovative commercial electric mobility solutions designed for enterprise, industrial, hospitality, public safety, and government applications. The company focuses on delivering commercial-grade platforms that improve operational efficiency while supporting sustainable transportation initiatives and next-generation mobility strategies.

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