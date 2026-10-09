Accelerating High-End New Materials Expansion Tianjin Nylon Project Progresses Smoothly

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, Phase I of the new materials industrial chain project (Nylon 66 integrated project) of Tianjin NHU Materials Technology Co., Ltd. has entered the stage of full-scale installation of steel structures and equipment, with construction on track for completion and commissioning in July 2027.

Established in June 2024, Tianjin NHU Materials Technology Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NHU located in the Tianjin Nangang Industrial Zone, a national-level petrochemical industrial base. With a total investment of approximately RMB 10 billion and a site area of 380,000 square meters, the project will be developed in two phases and was included among Tianjin's key projects for 2025.

The project will feature production facilities for adiponitrile (ADN), hexamethylenediamine (HMDA), nylon and related supporting facilities. Leveraging NHU's proprietary patented technologies, it aims to build an integrated industrial chain spanning key intermediates and high-end nylon materials-from ADN and HMDA to Nylon 66. The products will serve a broad range of applications, including automotive, electrical and electronics, and new energy, with strong market potential.

Nylon 66 is an important high-performance engineering plastic and synthetic fiber, while key intermediates such as ADN have long represented major technological challenges and high-value segments in the industry chain. Once completed, the project will help overcome technological barriers in the production of key Nylon 66 intermediates and support the transition of high-end new materials from import dependence toward greater self-reliance and supply chain resilience. This will provide more stable access to high-end domestic materials for applications such as automotive lightweighting, enhanced reliability in electrical and electronic products, and the upgrading of new energy materials.

As a key link in extending the petrochemical industry chain in Nangang Industrial Zone toward downstream, higher-value-added products, the project will also help attract and develop upstream and downstream players in high-performance nylon materials, contributing to the development of a world-class chemical new materials base.

For NHU, which is accelerating its expansion in new materials, the Tianjin Nylon Project represents a deeper extension of its existing industrial strengths. Today, NHU's new materials business has established a portfolio centered on products including polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), high-temperature nylon (PPA), hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI), and isophorone diamine (IPDA). Its existing PPS capacity stands at 22,000 tonnes per year, while the Phase IV PPS project, which will add 8,000 tonnes of annual capacity, is progressing steadily. In 2025, the new materials business generated RMB 2.115 billion in revenue, up 26.17% year on year.

Once the Nylon 66 integrated project comes on stream, NHU's new materials portfolio will expand beyond specialty engineering plastics such as PPS and PPA into key Nylon 66 intermediates and high-end nylon materials. This broader portfolio will serve a wider range of applications across automotive, electrical and electronics, new energy, and other sectors. The expansion will strengthen both the scale and depth of NHU's high-end new materials business, further optimize its business mix, and create additional opportunities for sustainable growth and greater resilience across market cycles.

As emerging industries continue to develop, sectors such as new energy, robotics, the low-altitude economy, AI, and aerospace are expected to unlock trillion-yuan market opportunities, ushering the new materials industry into a new stage of development.

As an important contributor to the upgrading of China's new materials industry, NHU will continue to integrate resources and foster open collaboration under its integrated, serialized, and synergistic development strategy. By continuously strengthening the competitiveness of its industrial chains, NHU aims to contribute to the high-quality development of China's new materials industry.

About Us:

Since its establishment, NHU has always adhered to the concept of innovation-driven development and growing through market competition. The company focuses on the R&D, production, sales, and services of functional chemicals like nutrition products, flavors, and polymer materials. It provides comprehensive solutions for clients in over 100 countries and regions in areas such as nutrition and health, daily care, transportation, environmental protection, and energy. With high-quality, healthy, green, and low-carbon products, NHU continuously improves people's quality of life and creates sustainable value for stakeholders. Currently, the company has successfully ranked among China's Top 100 Fine Chemical Companies and Top 100 Listed Companies, and is moving toward its vision of becoming a leading global functional chemical enterprise.