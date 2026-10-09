COMRISE Details HDPE Pipe Production Line Buying Options After Middle East Shipment

MENAFN - GetNews)"QINGDAO COMRISE MACHINERY CO.,LTD."COMRISE highlights HDPE Pipe Production Line purchasing considerations following a 200–450 mm PE line shipment to the Middle East and an irrigation line trial. The projects offer buyers practical references for comparing equipment configurations, output requirements, operating costs and factory acceptance. Manufacturers can request a configuration review and itemized quotation.

QINGDAO, China - October 9, 2026 - COMRISE, a manufacturer of HDPE Pipe Production Line equipment and customized plastic extrusion machinery, is outlining purchasing considerations following two recent PE pipe equipment milestones. An August 14 company update reported factory testing and shipment of a 200–450 mm line to the Middle East. A September update described trial operation of a smaller irrigation pipe line.

The projects provide configuration references for manufacturers considering water supply and irrigation production. COMRISE invites buyers to use these examples when discussing pipe specifications, equipment scope and acceptance requirements for a proposed order.

COMRISE Project References: Two Applications, Different Configurations

The company's 2026 project updates describe equipment selected for different product ranges. Each example gives purchasing teams a concrete starting point for reviewing an HDPE Pipe Production Line proposal.

Middle East municipal project - August 14, 2026



Application and size range: PE pipes for municipal water supply and gas pipeline projects, covering listed sizes from DN200 to DN450.

Extrusion equipment: SJ90/38 single-screw main extruder and SJ25/25 marking extruder.

Downstream configuration: A nine-meter vacuum calibration tank, two eight-meter spray cooling tanks, haul-off, cutting and stacking equipment, with centralized PLC control. Project status: COMRISE reported completion of the factory trial and export shipment. The update stated that performance met contract requirements and listed manuals, electrical diagrams, wear parts and remote debugging support.

Irrigation project - September 18, 2026



Application and size range: PE irrigation pipes in the stated 1/2-inch to 2-inch range.

Extrusion equipment: SJ-65/33 single-screw extruder with tooling for multiple sizes.

Downstream configuration: Vacuum sizing and cooling, servo-controlled traction and centralized operating controls. Size changes involved replacing the die core and sleeve. Project status: Assembly and material trial operation completed, with trial pipes delivered for customer testing. COMRISE reported positive customer feedback on extrusion stability, dimensional accuracy and energy consumption.

For purchasers, the distinction is practical: municipal pipe production and irrigation products require different tooling, cooling and handling arrangements. These references help frame configuration discussions; order-specific trial criteria should be agreed for the intended material and pipe specification.

Selecting an HDPE Pipe Production Line Around the Product

COMRISE's published HDPE extrusion portfolio covers diameters from 16 to 1,200 mm across different configurations, with single-layer and multilayer options. Buyers should confirm the size range and layer structure of the individual model being quoted.

A useful equipment enquiry starts with the finished pipe. Outside diameter, wall thickness, material grade and application give the supplier the information needed to propose extrusion capacity, tooling and downstream equipment. Manufacturers planning several pipe sizes should also describe their expected order mix and frequency of changeovers.

An HDPE Pipe Machine quotation should identify the included dies and calibration sleeves, the cooling arrangement, haul-off and cutting equipment, and any optional functions. This allows purchasing and production teams to compare complete delivery scopes and identify items requiring separate provision.

Output figures should be tied to a defined product and material. A quoted maximum extrusion capacity offers limited guidance unless buyers also know the conditions under which it applies. The purchasing discussion should establish the expected saleable output for the planned pipe and how that output will be checked during acceptance.

Comparing Purchase Price With Operating Requirements

For a COMRISE HDPE Pipe Production Line investment, the initial quotation is one part of the decision. Factory space, utilities, maintenance access and operator preparation also affect implementation. Buyers should review the proposed layout before finalizing the order, including room for material handling and finished pipe movement.

Cooling capacity and haul-off control belong in the same technical review as the extruder. The line must coordinate these stages for the intended product. The municipal project's cooling configuration and the irrigation project's servo traction illustrate details that deserve attention during supplier selection.

Operating comparisons should use agreed conditions. Electricity consumption per unit of saleable output is more useful when the material, pipe dimensions and operating period are recorded. Startup losses, changeover time, water requirements and routine wear parts also belong in the review. Buyers can request these details alongside the equipment price to build a clearer operating budget.

Factory Acceptance: Agree on What Will Be Demonstrated

COMRISE's service offering includes technical consultation, manufacturing inspections, testing before delivery, installation assistance and operator training. Purchasers should confirm the scope and responsibilities applicable to their order, including site preparation and commissioning arrangements.

A practical factory acceptance checklist can include:



Trial conditions: Agreed material, pipe sizes, wall thicknesses, operating duration and production settings.

Product checks: Outside diameter, wall thickness, surface condition and cut quality, with recorded results against agreed limits.

Operating checks: Sustained output, connected line operation and any changeover demonstration included in the purchase agreement. Delivery scope: Tooling, manuals, electrical diagrams, spare parts, training and installation responsibilities.

For water supply projects specifying ISO 4427-2, buyers should identify the applicable edition and finished pipe requirements early. ISO 4427-2 addresses polyethylene pipes for water supply and drainage or sewerage under pressure. Equipment acceptance and finished pipe conformity are separate matters; the trial plan should specify which checks occur at the factory and which require subsequent product testing.

Questions Buyers Ask Before Requesting a Quotation

What information is needed to select a COMRISE HDPE Pipe Production Line?

Provide the application, material specification, required diameters and wall thicknesses, output target, layer structure and available factory space. Include utility conditions and anticipated size changes. These details help define a configuration and a quotation that purchasing teams can compare.

Can one line cover every size in the published portfolio?

The 16–1,200 mm range describes the broader portfolio. Each proposed line has its own operating range, tooling and downstream equipment. Buyers should request a model-specific size list and confirm what must be changed when switching products.

Request a COMRISE HDPE Pipe Production Line Configuration Review

Manufacturers planning water supply or irrigation capacity can review the relevant product specifications and project updates, then request a configuration review and itemized quotation. Include the intended product range, output requirements and site conditions, and ask for proposed trial, delivery and installation arrangements.

The recent COMRISE projects offer practical reference points for this discussion. A purchasing decision supported by a defined equipment scope and documented acceptance criteria gives manufacturers a clearer basis for selecting an HDPE Pipe Production Line and preparing for commissioning.

About COMRISE

COMRISE is a Qingdao-based manufacturer of HDPE Pipe Production Line equipment and customized plastic extrusion machinery. Qingdao Comrise Machinery Co., Ltd. integrates research and development, equipment design, manufacturing and technical services, drawing on more than 20 years of experience. Its broader portfolio includes PVC Pipe Machine and PVC Pipe Production Line equipment, a PVC Twin Pipes Extrusion Line, an RTP Pipe Machine, a Hollow Wall Winding Pipe Machine and Corrugated Pipe Machine systems. The company also supplies a PP Hollow Grid Board Production Line and Plastic Sheet Machine equipment, serving customers in domestic and overseas markets.