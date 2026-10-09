MENAFN - GetNews) The digital group runs its companies with AI agents that hold standing roles, not one-off tasks, while people approve what goes out, what gets spent and what goes live.

New York, NY - October 9, 2026 - We The Flywheel (wetheflywheel ), the AI-native digital group company founded by Thomas Prommer, runs its companies with AI agents on the same staff roster as its people. Each agent holds a named role, such as executive assistant, finance, recruiting, legal counsel or earned media, and works in the same team channels as its human colleagues.

What sets the model apart is that every agent has a written charter rather than a task list. The charter states the outcome the agent is responsible for keeping true, what it must read before it acts, what is its to own and what belongs to a colleague, which calls it makes on its own, and how anyone could check that the outcome held. It also names, in advance, what the agent must hand to a person: anything sent to someone outside the company, anything that spends money, and any change to a live system.

The agents do not run on their own schedule. Each one works only when a person or another agent asks it something, and it reports what it verified and what it did not. When a decision needs a human, the agent hands over the decision, the evidence behind it and a recommendation, and the group records what the person decided.

"AI is changing who gets work done, not just how fast," said Thomas Prommer (prommer ). "Our agents do most of the execution, and a person still signs off on everything that leaves the building. Giving each agent a job with a clear owner and a clear limit is what makes that safe."

The same operating model runs across the group's companies, including Flywheel Motion (flywheelmotion ), which applies it to digital presence for mission-led organizations, and CTAIO (ctaio ), a resource hub for technology leaders working out how to adopt AI.

About We The Flywheel

We The Flywheel is an AI-native digital group company founded by Thomas Prommer in 2019, with five operating companies: Flywheel Media, Sports, Studio, Motion, and Advisory. It serves advertisers, enterprises, investors, and founders worldwide.