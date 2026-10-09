New Jersey Special Needs Trust Attorney Christine Matus Outlines Challenges Of Raising A Child With Special Needs

RED BANK, NJ - October 09, 2026 - Families raising a child with special needs in New Jersey often navigate a combination of financial, emotional, logistical, and career-related demands while planning for their child's long-term care. New Jersey Special Needs Trust Attorney Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) has published guidance examining four common challenges these families face and how thoughtful planning can help preserve access to important public benefits.

According to New Jersey Special Needs Trust Attorney Christine Matus, financial planning is one of the most pressing concerns for parents of children with disabilities. Many children require ongoing therapy, equipment, or home-based support that is not fully covered by health insurance or the school system. "Direct asset ownership can unintentionally disqualify a child from means-tested programs like Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid," Matus explains. "A properly structured special needs trust allows families to fund supplemental care without jeopardizing these critical benefits."

New Jersey Special Needs Trust Attorney Christine Matus notes that programs such as SSI and Medicaid apply strict income and asset limits, meaning assets placed directly in a child's name may affect eligibility if they are countable under program rules. Because a child's needs may change over time, families are encouraged to regularly review anticipated expenses, available benefits, insurance coverage, and long-term planning options. A special needs trust can hold funds for a child's benefit while helping preserve eligibility for these needs-based programs.

Beyond finances, the emotional well-being of the entire household is a significant consideration. Matus points to a 2021 study published in the Disability and Health Journal finding that parents of children with developmental disabilities may face a higher risk of anxiety and depression. "Supporting a caregiver's own mental health is essential," Matus emphasizes. "Building a support network, connecting with peer families, and seeking professional guidance can help parents sustain long-term resilience while caring for their child."

The logistical demands of special needs care often center on school, therapy services, and daily support. Matus observes that coordinating evaluations, therapy appointments, and Individualized Education Program meetings requires substantial time, and many Monmouth County families factor school district resources and travel distance into where they live. Under N.J.A.C. 6A:14, the state governs evaluations, eligibility, and IEP requirements for eligible students, including preschool students.

Federal law provides additional structure. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requires states and public educational agencies to make a free appropriate public education available to eligible children with disabilities. Under IDEA Part B, eligible children and youth ages 3 through 21 receive special education and related services through an IEP, while IDEA Part C provides early intervention services to eligible infants and toddlers from birth through age 2 through an Individualized Family Service Plan. Attorney Matus notes that parents also have the right to participate in evaluations, placement decisions, and dispute resolution procedures.

Career and household income are frequently affected as well. Caregiving responsibilities may require parents to reduce work hours, change job responsibilities, or leave employment to manage appointments and care needs. Matus points out that statutory leave protections can offer vital support, including the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, which provides eligible employees up to 12 workweeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in a 12-month period. New Jersey families may also use the New Jersey Family Leave Act, which offers up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave in a 24-month period, and the state's Family Leave Insurance program, which provides up to 12 weeks of paid benefits.

Matus advises that a special needs trust serves as a central estate planning tool for families preparing for the future. When properly created and administered, the trust can set aside money or property for a child's care, name a trustee to manage those assets, and pay for approved goods and services that improve quality of life without replacing public benefits. The Red Bank estate planning firm notes that each distribution should be reviewed carefully, as some payments may affect SSI, Medicaid, taxes, or other benefits.

For families raising a child with a disability, working with a New Jersey special needs planning attorney can help clarify how funds should be managed, how benefits may be coordinated, and how future care decisions should be handled. Early planning also helps families identify possible funding gaps, review beneficiary designations, and avoid asset-ownership issues that could affect eligibility.

For those seeking to plan for a child's long-term needs, contacting a special needs trust attorney may help protect eligibility for essential public benefits while providing meaningful supplemental support.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group is a New Jersey law firm based in Red Bank, focusing on estate planning, real estate, and special needs trusts. Founded by attorney Christine Matus, the firm assists families throughout New Jersey and Monmouth County with special needs planning, benefit coordination, and long-term care considerations. For consultations, call (732) 785-4453 or visit the office at 125 Half Mile Rd #201A, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: