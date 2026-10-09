Not All Heroes Wear Capes: During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Murfreesboro Studio Owner Marks 20 Years Of Giving Back To Women Rebuilding Their Lives

MENAFN - GetNews)"“The women who walk into my studio for corrections did not want another beauty treatment. They trusted someone, and now they have a problem on their face they cannot simply wash off. That is the reality nobody is showing on social media. Before anyone puts permanent makeup on your face, you need to know exactly who you are trusting, and why.” - Bea Robinson, Founder and Craft Master, Smart Touch Skin Solutions"Bea Robinson of Smart Touch Skin Solutions has quietly given her time and skill to cancer survivors and women facing hardship for two decades

Murfreesboro, Tenn. - October 9, 2026 - Every October, pink ribbons appear across the country as a reminder of how many families are touched by breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 321,910 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2026.

For many of them, the journey does not end when treatment does. In Murfreesboro, one small business owner has spent 20 years helping women with the part of recovery that rarely makes the headlines.

Bea Robinson, founder of Smart Touch Skin Solutions, has run a pro bono program for two decades, offering her professional services free of charge to women who need it most. Cancer survivors receive top priority. The program also welcomes burn survivors, women living with scars and women who simply cannot afford the help they need.

"Every woman deserves to feel beautiful. Not the woman who can afford it, or the woman whose insurance will cover it. Every woman," said Robinson. "That is why the program exists, and it is why it has been part of my studio for 20 years."

Robinson, who has 26 years in the trade, 18 professional awards across the United States and Europe and more than 445 five-star Google reviews, says the work has never been about recognition.

"There is no version of what I do that does not include these women," she said. "The pro bono program is not something I added later to look generous. It has been part of who I am from the beginning."

For Robinson, the most meaningful moments happen quietly, when a woman who has been through months of hardship looks in the mirror and recognizes herself again.

"When a woman walks out of my studio holding her head a little higher, that is why I do this," Robinson said. "That is what makes it worth every year."

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, Robinson hopes her story encourages other small business owners to look at what they can give back to their own communities, whether that is time, skill or simply a listening ear.

"I have been fortunate in this career," she said. "I try to give back to my industry and my community because I know how lucky I am to love what I do."

Smart Touch Skin Solutions continues to accept pro bono applications on a case-by-case basis. More information is available at smarttouchskinsolutions.

About Smart Touch Skin Solutions

Smart Touch Skin Solutions is a small business in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, founded by Bea Robinson, a licensed instructor and craft master with 26 years of experience. For 20 years, the studio has operated a pro bono program offering free services to cancer survivors and women facing hardship. Robinson has earned 18 professional awards across the United States and Europe.

Company Name: Smart Touch Skin Solutions

Website: