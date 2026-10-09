She Monetized Her Haters: Dencia Breaks Her Silence In Explosive Memoir On Fame, Feuds And The $3 Million Day That Changed Everything

MENAFN - GetNews) From Brokepression to Millions opens for preorders October 9, 2026, exclusively at denciabooks

Los Angeles, United States - October 9, 2026 - The internet came for her brand. Within 24 hours, she says, it had made her $3 million.

Now Dencia, the mogul, recording artist, DJ, designer, philanthropist and founder of Whitenicious, is telling the story behind the headlines. Her debut memoir, From Brokepression to Millions: No Money No Product No Problem Just Monetize Your Haters (Blueprint Books), opens for preorders Friday, October 9, exclusively at denciabooks.

For years, the public saw the scandals, the feuds and the viral moments. From Brokepression to Millions reveals what happened when the cameras weren't looking: the private offers from powerful men, the betrayals from people she trusted, the legal fight she took on alone, and the business instincts that turned outrage into revenue.

“Everybody tuned in to watch me fall. Instead, they watched me build,” says Dencia.“This book is my side of the headlines: the offers I refused, the betrayals I survived, and the decisions I made when everyone expected me to disappear.”

The Chapters Everyone Will Be Talking About



The offers. Dencia names prominent figures from Hollywood and professional sports ownership who she says offered her money, housing and luxury gifts, and describes why she turned them down, with her sister standing beside her.

The $3 million day. Her account of how a viral article attacking Whitenicious set off a surge in sales, and what it taught her about turning attention into demand.

The courtroom. How she represented herself in an immigration dispute. The feuds. The celebrity clashes that shaped her public image and what they cost her privately.

Part Memoir, Part Playbook

Across five parts and 18 chapters, each personal story is paired with a business blueprint: 18 practical lessons on launching products with no money, attracting customers, protecting a brand and using criticism as fuel.

“People saw the controversy. They never saw what was happening behind it,” Dencia says.“I wanted to tell that story, and show others how to turn attention into a business.”

Publication and Editions

Preorders open October 9, 2026 at denciabooks. The book publishes November 9, 2026, with physical copies shipping from November 30, 2026.



Ebook - $9.99

Paperback - $24.99

Hardcover - $34.99

Signed Preorder Hardcover - $49.99. Limited to the first 10,000 copies, each personally signed and dedicated to the buyer's chosen name. Exclusive to denciabooks. Gold Collector's Edition - $199. A signed, numbered copy in a presentation box with a built-in video screen, plus bonus videos and access to a private launch conversation with Dencia. Exclusive to denciabooks.

About Dencia

Dencia is a Cameroonian-born American entrepreneur, designer, singer, DJ, philanthropist and fintech founder. She built Whitenicious into a global brand and has since expanded into beauty, fashion and financial technology. From Brokepression to Millions is her first book.

For interviews, review copies and media inquiries:

... |denciabooks