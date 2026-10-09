Pro-Imran Khan March Intensifies

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Punching the air and roaring in unison, ecstatic crowds joined a growing demonstration on Wednesday in support of Pakistan's jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, an opposition show of force that authorities had sought to avert.

Supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party began their so-called“long march” on Sunday, demanding the former prime minister's release and airing anti-government sentiment fuelled by harsh economic conditions.

“I joined this procession for one reason: Imran Khan's release. I will not return under any circumstances until he is released,” 58-year-old Qalandar Khan told AFP in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ruled by the PTI.

“If the government and the establishment think they can remove Imran Khan... they should know that he has a place in our hearts,” said the protester from the mountainous North Waziristan area.

A hugely popular former cricket star, Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 and faces scores of charges ranging from corruption to treason following anti-establishment riots also in 2023.

He and his legal team reject the allegations, branding them as politically motivated cases aimed at neutralising his popularity.

“We have become deeply frustrated with inflation, lawlessness, poor governance and terrorism in the country,” he added.

“We are Khan's soldiers,” Sohail Afridi, PTI chief minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shouted down a microphone as he addressed crowds south of Peshawar city, ahead of the fourth day of the march.

From atop a truck with a 5-metre-high (16-foot) platform festooned with smiling pictures of the jailed former prime minister, Afridi reiterated PTI demands including access in prison to Khan for doctors, party officials and relatives.

Raising his fist in the air, Afridi asked the crowd:“Are you ready to march to Islamabad?”

The packed crowd of protesters, some holding red-and-green party flags or clutching pictures of Khan, cheered back:“We are ready.”

Imran Khan PTI economic conditions