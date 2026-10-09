23 Yarmouk University Researchers Named Among World's Top 2% Most Influential Scientists

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 8 (Petra)-- Twenty-three researchers from Yarmouk University's faculty have been included in the list of the world's top 2 percent of most influential scientists, according to a database published by Stanford University in cooperation with global academic publisher Elsevier.

According to a university statement, the inclusion reflects the research excellence of its academic staff and their growing presence in international scientific circles. The number of Yarmouk University researchers included in the list increased from 18 last year to 23 this year.

Yarmouk University President Prof. Malik Al-Sharairi said the achievement reflects the university's outstanding scientific and research expertise, as well as the efforts of its faculty members to advance scientific research and enhance its regional and international impact.

He noted that the progress also demonstrates the university's commitment to providing an academic environment that encourages research, creativity and innovation, while supporting researchers in ways that strengthen its scientific standing and role in producing and applying knowledge to serve society and achieve sustainable development.

Dean of Scientific Research and Graduate Studies Prof. Muawiya Khattatbeh said supporting faculty members and researchers is among the deanery's top priorities. This includes funding distinguished research projects, facilitating scientific publishing, providing a stimulating research environment, and recognizing and highlighting researchers' achievements, he added.

Khattatbeh said these efforts contribute to improving the quality of scientific output and enhancing the university's academic ranking.

The list includes Prof. Alaa Al-Jabali and Prof. Mohammad Obeid from the Faculty of Pharmacy; Dr. Hisham Shehadeh, Prof. Bilal Abdel-Ghani, Prof. Iyad Abu Doush and Dr. Ruba Abu Khurma from the Faculty of Information Technology and Computer Science.

It also includes Prof. Mohammad Al-Rifai and Prof. Mahmoud Al-Qudah from the Faculty of Science; Dr. Rasmieh Al-Aamar, Dr. Haitham Khattatbeh and Prof. Muhannad Abu Al-Roz from the Faculty of Nursing.

From the Faculty of Medicine, the list includes Prof. Muawiya Khattatbeh, Dr. Mohammad Al-Batainah, Prof. Rima Krassneh and Dr. Zaid Al-Ta'ani, while Dr. Yousef Wardat was included from the Faculty of Educational Sciences.

The list also features Dr. Hazem Al-Shakhatreh, Dr. Ghazi Muqabaleh, Prof. Ayman Al-Qur'an, Prof. Amjad Al-Fahoum, Prof. Hashem Al-Matarneh and Prof. Zaid Al-Batainah from Al-Hijjawi Faculty for Engineering Technology, as well as Dr. Mohammad Habes from the Faculty of Mass Communication.

The achievement comes as part of Yarmouk University's efforts to promote a culture of research excellence, support high-quality scientific output and encourage publication in internationally ranked academic journals.

The university has also adopted special incentives for scientific publishing to encourage faculty members and researchers to develop their research output and improve its quality.

//Petra// MF