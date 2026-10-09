Anti-Narcotics Department Arrests 31 In 13 Drug Cases Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra)-- The Anti-Narcotics Department has continued its campaigns and raids targeting drug dealers and traffickers, dealing with 13 cases across the Kingdom over the past few days and arresting 31 suspects and drug dealers, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said Thursday.

Large quantities of narcotic substances were seized in the operations.

In one of the most prominent cases, a specialized team, in coordination with security agencies and Jordan Customs, followed up on information about a person in Aqaba allegedly smuggling drugs into the Kingdom by boat. After verifying the information, officers raided the suspect and arrested him, seizing 132 slabs of hashish inside the boat. Another person who allegedly assisted in the smuggling operation was referred for arrest.

In another case in Aqaba, officers raided two drug dealers while they were transporting narcotics in a vehicle and arrested them. They were found in possession of 44 slabs of hashish and a quantity of marijuana.

In Madaba Governorate, a specialized team monitored a group of suspects following information that they were using several tents to store and trade narcotics. After completing investigations, officers raided the suspects inside the tents and arrested five of them, seizing 43 slabs of hashish. Another 24 slabs of hashish and two firearms were also seized at a rugged mountainous location after the suspects admitted during questioning that they had stored the items there.

In western Balqa, officers raided an armed, high-risk suspect wanted in drug-related cases. He was arrested and found in possession of 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, one slab of hashish and two firearms.

In Al-Ruwaished District, the Anti-Narcotics Department, in cooperation with a special security force, conducted a security operation targeting drug dealers and traffickers. Three suspects were arrested. The first was found in possession of 5,000 narcotic pills and four slabs of hashish, while the second had 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine. The third was wanted in 13 drug trafficking cases.

In the Northern Badia, officers arrested a suspect wanted in drug smuggling cases. During questioning, he admitted to storing narcotics in an uninhabited desert area. Officers went to the location with him and seized 5 kilograms of amphetamine and five slabs of hashish.

In Irbid Governorate, following surveillance and investigations into a foreign national, officers determined that he had formed a criminal network to distribute crystal methamphetamine in Irbid. All members of the network were identified and raided, resulting in the arrest of nine people and the seizure of quantities of crystal methamphetamine prepared for distribution.

In the Southern Jordan Valley, officers raided a drug dealer and arrested him, seizing 24 slabs of hashish. Six slabs of hashish were also seized in the Central Badia after officers raided another drug dealer, while six slabs were seized from a drug dealer in an area west of Amman.

In another operation in Irbid, four drug dealers were arrested after being raided, with 2,200 narcotic pills and one slab of hashish seized in their possession.

Officers also arrested a drug dealer in Al-Rusayfah District and seized 9,000 narcotic pills from his possession.

In another case in the Central Badia, officers raided and arrested a drug dealer and seized 12,000 narcotic pills from his possession.

//Petra// MF