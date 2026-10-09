Azerbaijan's External Public Debt Declines 7.8% Year-On-Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's external public debt totaled $4.509 billion as of October 1, 2026, down 7.8% from a year earlier, according to a report on the country's macroeconomic indicators for January–September 2026 published by the State Statistical Committee.

The country's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $89.381 billion as of October 1, up 9.7% year-on-year.

Speaking at an event titled“Unlocking the Potential of Tourism to Stimulate Economic Growth and Diversify the Economy,” World Bank Senior Economist for the South Caucasus Val Mansour said the government had maintained a budget surplus, public debt remained low, international reserves were adequate, and the banking sector remained stable.

According to Mansour, as the oil and gas sector's role as the main driver of economic growth declines, Azerbaijan needs to develop new sources of growth.

According to the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) reached approximately $38.36 billion in January–June 2026, up 0.8% compared with the same period in 2025.

During the period, value added in the oil and gas sector fell by 0.7% to approximately $11.54 billion, while value added in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 1.5% to about $26.82 billion, the report said.