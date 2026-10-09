Azerbaijan Targets $3.5B In Agricultural Investment Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). A total investment of nearly 6 billion manat ($3.53 billion) in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector by the public and private sectors is planned under the state program for 2026–2030, Head of the Agrarian Innovation Center Anar Jafarov said at the 3rd International Agro Business Forum, held in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the state program on the development of the production and processing of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture products, adopted on May 25, 2026, places special emphasis on the processing of products manufactured in Azerbaijan, alongside their production.

Jafarov pointed out that holding agribusiness forums during the implementation of this program is of particular importance for strengthening ties between the public and private sectors.

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture attaches great importance to close cooperation with business representatives operating in the agricultural sector and with specialized platforms. The primary goal of supporting the International Agribusiness Forum is also to foster closer connections between the public and private sectors.

The head of the center also highlighted that the format of the Caspian Agro Week exhibition has been expanded starting this year. He mentioned that, in addition to the traditional exhibition, farm visits, forums, and conferences are also being organized within this framework.

"Five forums and one conference have been organized this year. The number of forums will increase next year," Jafarov announced.

He invited entrepreneurs to participate in the 20th anniversary Caspian Agro Week exhibition, to be held next year, and called for other forums related to the agricultural sector to be held within the framework of that event as well.