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President Ilham Aliyev Attends Expanded-Format Meeting Of Council Of Heads Of State Of CIS


2026-10-09 03:46:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. An expanded-format meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is underway in Turkmenbashi, Trend 's special correspondent reports from the event.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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