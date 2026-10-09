Queen Rania Inaugurates 'Layered Becoming' Art Exhibition In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 8 (Petra)-- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah inaugurated the 'Layered Becoming' art exhibition on Thursday, organized by the WUJUD Culture and Art Foundation at Ayla Oasis in Aqaba.

Held under Her Majesty's patronage, 'Layered Becoming' showcases over 140 artworks created by 10 artists from Jordan, the Arab region, and around the world.

Queen Rania was welcomed at the exhibition by ASTRA Group Chairman Sabih Masri, WUJUD Founder and Chairwoman Sirin Masri, and the foundation's Artistic and Executive Director Iman Hindawi.

Her Majesty toured the exhibition, viewing its different installations and meeting with participating artists, whose works span ceramics, textiles, weavings, paintings, sculptures, spatial installations, and pieces developed through other contemporary artistic and material practices.

The exhibition explores the concepts of becoming and transformation, as well as the relationship between art, material, memory, and place, bringing together the experiences of artists from diverse backgrounds and fields.

Based in Aqaba, WUJUD is an independent non-profit foundation, focused on bringing artists and communities together through contemporary art programs, live performances, creative collaborations, and interactive cultural events. The 'Layered Becoming' exhibition will remain open to visitors at the Moroccan Space in Ayla's Marina Village until December 10, 2026.

//Petra// MF