Kingdom To See Unstable Weather, Rain And Possible Hail Through Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- Temperatures will remain moderate across most parts of the Kingdom on Friday, while relatively hot conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Clouds are expected at various altitudes, with eastern and southeastern parts of the Kingdom likely to be affected by weak atmospheric instability in the afternoon, bringing scattered showers that may occasionally be accompanied by thunder.

Winds will be moderate northeasterly, occasionally picking up and stirring dust, particularly in the Badia regions, before shifting to northwesterly in the evening.

In its report, the JMD warned of reduced horizontal visibility at times due to dust, particularly in the Badia, as well as reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over the high northern mountain areas. It also cautioned motorists against slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.

On Saturday, temperatures will remain moderate across most regions and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, with scattered showers expected in parts of the southern and eastern regions. The showers could be briefly heavy and occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Winds will be moderate northeasterly, picking up at times.

On Sunday, the effects of atmospheric instability are expected to spread across wider areas of the Kingdom, bringing scattered showers to various regions, including Aqaba. Thunder may accompany the rainfall at times.

The instability is expected to intensify in the afternoon, with brief periods of heavy rainfall forecast in parts of the eastern and southern regions, accompanied by thunder and hail. Winds will be moderate southeasterly, occasionally strengthening and stirring dust, particularly in the Badia.

The Kingdom will remain under the influence of atmospheric instability on Monday, with scattered showers expected in several areas. Rainfall could be heavy at times in parts of the eastern regions and may be accompanied by thunder and hail.

Winds will be moderate easterly, occasionally picking up and raising dust, particularly in the Badia regions.

Temperatures today in eastern Amman are expected to range between 17 C and 30 C, compared with 16 C and 29 C in western Amman, 15 C and 27 C in the northern highlands, and 14 C and 26 C in the Sharah Highlands.

Temperatures in the Badia regions are forecast to range between 17 C and 33 C, while the plains will see temperatures between 17 C and 30 C.

In the northern Jordan Valley, temperatures are expected to range between 21 C and 36 C, compared with 25 C and 35 C in the southern Jordan Valley, 24 C and 34 C at the Dead Sea, and 24 C and 33 C in the Gulf of Aqaba.

//Petra// MF