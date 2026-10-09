UN Security Council To Hold Briefing On Yemen On Friday
New York, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- The United Nations Security Council will hold a briefing on Yemen on Friday, followed by closed consultations.
UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and an official from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) are expected to brief the council.
//Petra// MF
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