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UN Security Council To Hold Briefing On Yemen On Friday

UN Security Council To Hold Briefing On Yemen On Friday


2026-10-09 03:46:31
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- The United Nations Security Council will hold a briefing on Yemen on Friday, followed by closed consultations.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and an official from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) are expected to brief the council.

//Petra// MF

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Jordan News Agency

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