RTM Law Announces Lawsuit Involving Alleged Classroom Incident With Student With Autism

Non-verbal student with autism slapped and sprayed with Lysol by aide, lawsuit claims

Ramin T. Montakab

RTM Law, APC

Civil complaint filed in San Bernardino County details allegations involving a 15-year-old student and a classroom aide.

- Ramin T. MontakabLOS ANGELES CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RTM Law, APC, a California-based personal injury law firm, has announced its representation of the family of a 15-year-old nonverbal student with autism in a civil lawsuit concerning an alleged classroom incident involving a school aide.The civil complaint, filed on July 2, 2026, under Case No. CIVVS2604853, names the Adelanto Elementary School District, Desert Mountain Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA), and Point Quest Group as defendants.According to the complaint, the incident occurred on December 15, 2025, when the student was attending class. The lawsuit alleges that a classroom aide engaged in physical contact with the student, including restraining him against a desk, striking him, and applying a disinfectant spray. The complaint further alleges that the aide pushed the student's head toward the desk during the incident.The plaintiffs allege that the student subsequently experienced physical injuries and medical complications, including seizures. The nature, extent, and cause of these alleged injuries are matters raised in the litigation and have not been determined by the court.The complaint also raises questions regarding the school's response to the reported incident. According to the family's account, school personnel notified administrators of the alleged incident, while the family was informed approximately four days later.The family has also reported requesting documentation and information relating to the incident, including any available surveillance footage. The availability and disclosure of these materials remain matters associated with the family's efforts to obtain information about the events described in the complaint.The family has further reported that the matter was referred by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to the District Attorney's Office for consideration. This information has not been independently verified for purposes of this announcement, and no determination regarding potential criminal proceedings is represented here.The lawsuit concerns allegations involving the conduct of a classroom aide and the circumstances surrounding the student's care and supervision in an educational setting.Ramin T. Montakab, attorney at RTM Law, APC, representing the family, commented:"Our firm represents the family in this civil matter. The complaint outlines the allegations and circumstances that will be addressed through the legal process. We are working with our clients to review the relevant information and pursue the claims identified in the lawsuit."The allegations described in this announcement are based on the civil complaint and information provided by the plaintiffs. They have not been established as facts through a final judicial determination. The defendants will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations through the legal process.RTM Law, APC will continue representing the family as the matter proceeds through the appropriate legal channels.About RTM Law, APCRTM Law, APC is a California-based law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury and civil litigation matters. The firm handles cases involving alleged negligence, personal injuries, and other civil claims throughout California.For additional information about the firm, visit .Media ContactRamin T. MontakabRTM Law, APC1327 N BroadwaySanta Ana, CA 92706United StatesPhone: +1 949-287-4342Email:...Website:

Ramin Montakab

RTM Law

+1 949-287-4342

...

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RTM Law Announces Lawsuit Involving Alleged Classroom Incident with Student with Autism News Provided By RTM Law October 09, 2026, 07:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law



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