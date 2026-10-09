India Underlines Science-First Approach As An Observer State In Arctic Circle: Mos Kirti Vardhan Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Reykjavík, Oct 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted India's science-first approach to Arctic engagement as an Observer State, outlining the country's focus on expanding research, fostering sustainable development and deepening international collaboration to build a resilient future.

He made the remarks while delivering the opening statement at the session "Arctic & Climate Change: Perspectives from Observer States," hosted by India at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Iceland's Reykjavík.

In a post on X on Friday, Singh said,“Honoured to deliver the opening statement at the session 'Arctic & Climate Change: Perspectives from Observer States,' hosted by India at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavík. Highlighted India's science-first approach as an Observer State, from our Himadri research station in Svalbard to our Arctic Policy, and underlined our priorities going forward: stronger research, sustainable development and international cooperation for a resilient future.”

The MoS also met Arctic Circle Chairman, Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, in Reykjavík, with discussions focused on India's enduring engagement with the Arctic across several areas.

“Pleased to meet His Excellency Mr. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, Chairman of the Arctic Circle, in Reykjavík. Discussed India's longstanding engagement with the region, including scientific research, environmental protection and sustainable development. Look forward to continued dialogue and cooperation on issues of shared interest,”Singh posted on X.

Singh, along with Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Gan Siow Huang, addressed an event titled“Melting Poles: Perspectives from India and Singapore,” exploring the interconnectedness between the Arctic, the Himalayas and the global climate system

“A warming Arctic affects weather, sea levels and communities around the world. Joined Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Gan Siow Huang, for“Melting Poles: Perspectives from India and Singapore,” moderated by H.E. Ms. Katrín Jakobsdóttir, former Prime Minister of Iceland. We discussed the links between the Arctic, the Himalayas and the global climate system, and why science and partnership must shape our response,” the MoS posted on X.

On Thursday, Singh met Porgerour Katrín Gunnarsdottir, Iceland's Foreign Minister, in Reykjavík, where both sides reviewed the progress in the bilateral cooperation since the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo in May 2026.

Following the meeting, Singh took to X and posted:“India and Iceland share strong potential for expanding cooperation in emerging and mutually beneficial areas. We look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment, including through the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). Also exchanged perspectives on key regional and global developments and issues of geopolitical importance.”

The MoS arrived in Reykjavík on Wednesday to participate in the annual meeting of the Arctic Circle Assembly (ACA).

“Looking forward to a productive exchange of ideas, meaningful conversations, and constructive engagements during the Assembly, along with a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines,” Singh posted on X after his arrival.