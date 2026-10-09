Emraan Hashmi's Highest-Grosser 'Awarapan 2' Starts Streaming Now

If you missed watching Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 in theatres and have been waiting to enjoy it from the comfort of your home, there's good news! The film has officially begun its streaming journey on Prime Video.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli, and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

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Emraan Hashmi calls Awarapan 2 a 'rare phenomenon'

The film was released in August 2026 and went on to become one of Emraan Hashmi's highest-grossing films. Emraan called Awarapan 2 a "rare phenomenon" as it was billed as a sequel to its predecessor, which was released nearly 20 years ago but failed to find its audience in the theatres.

"There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter. It has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon - an unprecedented feat. A film that didn't find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office," wrote Emraan Hashmi on Instagram.

The actor also credited the movie's producer, Vishesh Bhatt, for his "vision" and commitment towards the film. He urges the cinemagoers to watch the movie in theatres.

"At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I'm so glad we took the leap together and made this journey. To be part of a film with such an incredible cast, musical genius, and creative brilliance has been super special. This is My Best Film Yet. So before it's too late, go experience Awarapan 2 in theatres now," wrote Emraan Hashmi.

About the Original 'Awarapan'

'Awarapan 2' is a direct sequel to 'Awarapan,' which was directed by Mohit Suri. While the original film did not perform well at the box office when it was released, it later gained a strong following. Its music, including songs such as 'Toh Phir Aao', continues to remain popular. (ANI)

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