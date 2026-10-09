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Aluminium Foil In Pots: 3 Surprising Benefits That Can Make Household Tasks Easier
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Are your potted plants drying up too fast or struggling for sunlight? You just need one simple kitchen item to fix this. Gardeners swear by aluminum foil to keep their indoor plants healthy. Read on to find out exactly how this works.Growing plants in balconies and living rooms is a huge trend right now. You face daily challenges with watering, sunlight, and pests. You will be surprised to know that regular kitchen aluminum foil solves all these issues easily.Topsoil in pots dries up very fast. You end up watering them constantly, which washes away essential nutrients. You can place aluminum foil on the soil surface to stop water evaporation and keep the roots moist for a longer time.Plants sitting in dark corners or near small windows struggle to get enough sunlight. Aluminum foil acts exactly like a mirror here. It bounces available light back onto the lower leaves and helps your plants stay lush green.Ants and crawling insects easily climb up pots to ruin your plants. Aluminum foil creates a slippery natural barrier. Bugs simply cannot grip the foil to reach the plant stems.You should never use one giant sheet of foil. You must cut the aluminum foil into small strips. You should place these strips carefully along the inner edges of the pot or over small patches of soil.You must leave enough open space on the soil so the roots can breathe. You should also ensure the foil does not touch tender plant stems. You must avoid using this trick in direct harsh sunlight, as the strong reflection can easily burn the leaves.
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