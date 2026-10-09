'What The Hell': Man Claims Coffee Machine Uploaded 1 TB Of Data In 10 Days Internet Reacts

A techie has sparked an online debate after discovering that a smart coffee machine purchased by their parents had reportedly uploaded one terabyte (TB) of data in just 10 days. Alarmed by the data surge, the techie immediately unplugged the appliance to prevent further uploads.

The user, who has around 10 years of experience in technology, revealed that their parents had recently bought a Keurig Smart single-serve coffee maker. According to the product description, the appliance was designed to work with home 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks secured using WPA2-PSK.

However, the coffee maker's unusually high data activity left the techie baffled, prompting them to call out the brand on social media platform X.

"Hey uh, @Keurig, what the hell is a coffee machine uploading? Let me double-check: one f*cking terabyte of data in 10 days!?!? Immediately unplugging that. Getting my parents a new coffee machine," the user wrote in an X post.

Hey uh, @Keurig - what the hell is a COFFEE MACHINE uploading, let me double check...

ONE FUCKING TERABYTE OF DATA IN 10 DAYS!?!?

Immediately unplugging that. Getting my parents a new coffee machine. Nomad (@NomadsGalaxy) October 6, 2026

Techie suspects bug in coffee machine

The techie suggested that the massive data spike was likely caused by a bug in the particular coffee machine rather than normal device operations. The excessive traffic had also overwhelmed their network access point (AP), affecting its performance.

"I looked further into this; it did broadcast 1TB of data, but most of that didn't escape my network. This is likely a bug with this unit. It did saturate my AP, that sucked," they said.

The user also clarified why the coffee maker was connected to their network, explaining that the appliance belonged to their parents and that they helped manage the household's internet connection rather than control their purchasing decisions.

“For those wondering why this is on my network. This belongs to my parents. I don't police what they buy. I just help with their network, and unifi is just good for having detailed info for when I'm away. But this is a learning experience for them.”

Social media users questioned why a coffee machine would need to transmit such a massive volume of data.

One user wondered how much information a coffee maker could possibly generate, writing, "I am wondering what kind of "coffee brewing" data amounts to a terabyte in just 10 days?"

Another wrote,“They are transmitting data for every microliter of water it dispenses.”