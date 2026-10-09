Kolkata Weather Update: Rain Likely On Durga Puja's Chaturthi And Panchami? What IMD Forecast Says

Kolkata weather forecast for Durga Puja 2026: Will rain affect Chaturthi and Panchami pandal hopping? Check the latest forecast for Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal before planning your celebrations.

Shoppers crowd the streets as Durga Puja approaches. The weather lacks the festive vibe right now. Cloudy skies replace bright sunshine across the region. Kolkata and its neighbouring districts face scattered rain showers.

The monsoon usually leaves South Bengal by the second week of October. The Alipore Weather Office has not announced the official withdrawal yet. Meteorologists state the withdrawal process started on October 8 and will continue until October 10. Citizens will not get relief from the rain even after that.

Almost all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, might experience scattered thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, the day of Mahalaya. The region will see light to moderate rain along with lightning strikes.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius today. You must carry an umbrella if you plan to go Puja shopping. The weather situation will remain similar on Saturday. Rain will continue to bother the festive crowds.

South Bengal districts will not face any thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday. The weather will remain mostly dry across the region during these days.

North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur might get scattered thunderstorms on Chaturthi and Panchami. The weather office has not issued any special alerts for southern districts after Mahalaya. The sea has not formed any new cyclonic circulation or low-pressure area. The state faces no threat of a major disaster right now.

Goddess Durga arrives on a horse this year according to the scriptures. This arrival signifies no major rainfall. She departs on a boat, which indicates heavy rain. Scripture experts believe this combination might bring rain during the Puja days.

The weather office issued a scattered rain and thunderstorm alert for all northern districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, on Friday. Some places might also receive light rain on the day of Mahalaya.

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North Bengal will not see any rain from Sunday onwards. The southern districts might get rain from Chaturthi, but the northern region has no such forecast.

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The monsoon has withdrawn from parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. The withdrawal process might complete in more parts of East and North-East India, including West Bengal, in the next three to four days. A high-pressure cyclonic circulation over Bihar and a trough from North-East Bihar to Telangana will cause scattered rain for a few more days.

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