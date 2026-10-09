BTDR Stock Rises Overnight: Bitdeer Secures Malaysia Data Center Agreement As AI Infrastructure Pipeline Tops $10B



Bitdeer AI's 10-year agreement for a 67-MW Malaysian data center is its third in the country.

The facility will support liquid-cooled NVIDIA GB300 systems, with initial capacity expected in Q1 2027. Bitdeer AI's secured data center capacity has reached 273.5 MW across three countries.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) stock rose overnight after its artificial intelligence cloud business secured a 10-year agreement for a data center campus in Malaysia, expanding its AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia as demand for computing resources used in advanced AI applications continues to grow.

Bitdeer Technologies stock traded over 2% higher overnight, ahead of Friday.

Bitdeer Makes A Decade-Long Commitment In Malaysia

On Thursday, Bitdeer's AI cloud business, Bitdeer AI, has signed a 10-year data center services contract for the A901 campus. The facility will become its third Malaysian location, complementing existing operations in Cyberjaya and Johor. Bitdeer AI works with Nvidia (NVDA) as a preferred cloud partner, positioning the new site to support customers seeking high-performance AI computing infrastructure.

The A901 data center will use advanced NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems with liquid cooling to handle demanding AI tasks for businesses. Bitdeer expects the first capacity to be ready in the first quarter of 2027, with the full 67-MW facility scheduled to be available by the second quarter.

“Demand for liquid-cooled, rack-scale AI capacity in Southeast Asia is running ahead of what the market can deliver, and customers are asking for it earlier and in larger blocks,” said Michael G. Potter, CFO, Bitdeer.

Capacity Expansion Advances Bitdeer's Long-Term Target

The addition brings Bitdeer AI's contracted and secured data center capacity to approximately 273.5 megawatts across Malaysia, Norway and the U.S. The company defines secured capacity as infrastructure it owns or capacity covered by an executed data center services agreement. Its current total represents roughly 78% of a goal to deliver as much as 350 megawatts by the first quarter of 2028.

Bitdeer AI estimates that its active pipeline of prospective AI cloud capacity opportunities has surpassed $10 billion. The company said interest in capacity that has not yet been contracted remains high and expects its pipeline to expand further.

BTDR Stock: Retail Stance

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bearish' territory.

A user said,“The only miner that still falling while BTC is going up.”

Another user said,“Clearly shorting this down to steal some cheaper. Ai energy and crypto mining here. This is a sleeping gem, hopefully.”

BTDR stock has declined 13% year-to-date.

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